The evolution and promise of gene therapies

Please enter your email and choose a password for your account. Passwords must include at least 8 characters, a mixture of both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one letter and number and at least one special character, e.g. ! @ # ? ]

Please select whether you would like to receive Drug Target Review journal in printed and/or digital form, and choose which types of email communication you would like to receive.

Country - select country - Afghanistan Aland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Asia/Pacific Region Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Europe Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Not selected Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Minor Outlying Islands United States of America Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Please select your areas of interest. We may use these details to personalise the content you see.

Please select the therapeutic areas you are interested in. We may use these details to personalise the content you see.

Country - select country - Afghanistan Aland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Asia/Pacific Region Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Europe Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Not selected Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Minor Outlying Islands United States of America Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Almost two decades after these cases, however, the promise of gene therapy has been revived in the form of precision gene editing. With a need to overcome the obstacles presented by initial iterations of gene therapies, precision gene editing emerged as the natural next step in the evolution of gene therapies. Yet concern remains as to whether these new methods can be optimised to provide safety without compromising on efficacy, as it is the safety of these burgeoning therapies that will be the lynchpin of their success as realistic treatment options for initial indications and eventually a frontline resource for more prevalent diseases.

Making a comeback

Lessons learned from earlier efforts and setbacks in designing gene therapies continue to guide development efforts as the industry moves forward into the new generation of precision gene editing. Therapies are, in fact, now typified by highly sensitive and specific targeting that confers a more robust safety profile.

To this aim, several different technologies have developed in the gene editing space, including zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs), clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR-Cas9), and programmable addition via site-specific targeting elements (PASTE). Presently, CRISPR-based editing has overtaken its predecessors in terms of efficiency and specificity, while subsequent advances like base and prime editing further the capacity for extreme precision editing.1

Although it leads the gene editing space, a major concern exists with the use of CRISPR in its wild-type form, specifically regarding the relatively high rate of off-target effects it exhibits, which have been viewed with a frequency of >50 percent.2 From a technical perspective, mitigating off-target effects by increasing the specificity of gene-editing technologies is critical.3 This precision ensures that only the desired edit is made with the highest efficiency, maximising the technology’s potential use for clinical intervention. Indeed, improvements in precision track closely with the evolution of gene-editing mechanisms over time, underlining the importance of specificity as a cornerstone of genetic modification for therapeutic applications.

An equally important yet often overlooked opportunity for mitigating off-target effects through specificity is maximising access to genes of interest. The genome is not infinitely accessible, and many current editing strategies are constrained by whether the nuclease being used can successfully target one of a narrow repertoire of targets, limiting what gets treated and how. Genome accessibility will not only become the crux of eliminating off-target effects by enabling unprecedented levels of specificity, it will also open the door to numerous untapped indications, begging the question, ‘could gene editing become the first line of treatment against more prevalent diseases for which there are currently no cures?’

Outlook

While it is very promising, gene editing is young and we are limited by the relatively minimal data accumulated to date. Validation of these technologies in humans will depend on the avoidance of the mistakes of earlier gene therapies.4 Going forward, the lessons learned around the need for improving fidelity, eliminating off-target effects, and increasing genome accessibility will be essential in developing therapeutic compositions.

Encouraged by the promise of a fast-track designation and the allure of targeting well-defined genetic abnormalities, early market segmentation has been characterised by a heavy focus on rare diseases. The incentivisation of treatments for rare diseases by regulatory agencies helped validate gene-editing technologies faster and, thus, pushed early pipelines towards rare diseases. Current pipelines reflect a growing desire to target more prevalent diseases, with conditions like hypercholesterolemia, hyperlipidemia and diabetes being increasingly featured as lead indications on their way to the clinic.

As we begin to receive clinical validation and continue to invest resources into growing gene editing capabilities, we will be able to refocus on treating more complex yet common diseases that affect larger swaths of the population, eventually becoming a mainstay in healthcare.

A brighter future

The devastating setbacks that resulted from the early failures of gene therapy eventually made room for the emergence of gene editing as a more realistic therapeutic option. Gene editing may not have evolved to its current form had the original iterations of gene therapy not encountered so many difficulties. Ultimately, the success of genomic medicines depends on the continued emphasis on editing strategies that prioritise specificity. The therapies born from this vein will be characterised by robust safety profiles and, thus, will be critical in laying a foundation for gene editing to become a frontline resource for more common diseases and, eventually, as a tool for preventative measures.

Looking to the future, developments in gene-editing technologies are being increasingly guided by advances in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). Integrating computational tools will be essential in improving gene therapy success rates and applications by enabling more precise editing. ML algorithms will increasingly be able to successfully predict on-target and off-target effects, thus improving the specificity and activity of gene editing tools.5 This technology, integrated with advances in protein engineering, will facilitate the creation of new nucleases that can further optimise editing capabilities, and we can expect dramatic improvements in the efficacy of gene therapies, broadening their therapeutic applications.

Although there is still a long way to go before precision gene editing is adopted as a standard of care, the burst of research attempting to radically improve CRISPR therapies signals a fundamental move towards precision gene editing as the future of gene therapy. With emerging treatments in the pipeline, the future is looking brighter than ever for those with rare diseases and chronic illnesses alike.6

Author Bio: David Baram, PhD Dr David Baram co-founded EmendoBio and has served as its President & CEO since that time. Under his leadership, David has taken EmendoBio from the pre-seed stage through multiple financing rounds and a successful acquisition in 2020. Prior to EmendoBio, David co-founded multiple biotech companies and a seed-stage incubator in which he was responsible for technological innovation, entrepreneurship and financing. David leads the negotiation and execution of a broad range of deals, including mergers & acquisitions, out-licensing and in-licensing, fundraising over $500 million in private and public rounds and serving as a member of the board of directors for several biotech companies. David is an inventor of over thirty patents. He completed his PhD at the Weizmann Institute of Science under Nobel Laureate Dr Ada Yonath.

References