article

Unleashing the power of single-cell technologies

Drug Target Review’s Taylor Mixides interviews Cellarity’s CEO Fabrice Chouraqui about applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to evolving single-cell technologies.

Cells are the units of life, yet they also drive disease. By applying AI/ML to the evolving gamut of single-cell technologies, we can better understand how cells transition from a state of health to disease. Cellarity’s CEO Fabrice Chouraqui explains how the intersection of these technologies offers the opportunity to understand biological systems from the perspective of the cell, rather than through the proxy of a single target or single pathway, as has been traditional for medicine and pharmaceutical development. This new approach to drug discovery uncovers novel biology, even in diseases with no known targets.