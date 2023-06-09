Unleashing the power of single-cell technologies

Please enter your email and choose a password for your account. Passwords must include at least 8 characters, a mixture of both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one letter and number and at least one special character, e.g. ! @ # ? ]

Please select whether you would like to receive Drug Target Review journal in printed and/or digital form, and choose which types of email communication you would like to receive.

Country - select country - Afghanistan Aland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Asia/Pacific Region Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Europe Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Not selected Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Minor Outlying Islands United States of America Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Please select the therapeutic areas you are interested in. We may use these details to personalise the content you see.

Country - select country - Afghanistan Aland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Asia/Pacific Region Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Europe Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Not selected Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Minor Outlying Islands United States of America Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

What are the advantages of targeting the whole cell rather than a single molecular target in drug creation?

Cellarity’s platform is an entirely new approach to drug discovery. Focusing on the cell allows us to see biological systems in full, and not through the proxy of a single target. Our AI models utilise data at single cell resolution to identify cell state transitions that drive disease and to identify compounds that can revert these disease state transitions. Our approach allows us to uncover novel actionable biology, even in diseases with no known targets, and design non-intuitive chemistry. Also, since the cell is a much fuller representation of disease, our platform is designed to drive much higher clinical success.

How does the drug creation approach that targets the whole cell help to unravel the complexity of disease biology?

We apply our cell centric platform to discover novel small molecules that target the cellular mechanisms of disease. For instance, for many chronic diseases, which are the leading cause of disability and health care costs in the US, we do not know the underlying molecular pathology. Many of these complex diseases are not driven by a single target or genetic driver and have therefore defied our current drug discovery paradigms. In contrast, because they are driven by complex regulatory changes, they are a great fit for the Cellarity platform. (figure 1)

What are some of the key challenges and limitations of targeting the whole cell in drug creation, and how are these being addressed?

Previously, the ability to target the whole cell was limited as the technology did not exist, but with the emergence of new technologies like single cell sequencing, we can now utilise the whole cell to uncover novel biology. Since this technology is so new, as is our ability to analyse the large amount of data volumes with computation, this means we are creating the data and analytical methods from scratch, which is one of the key challenges we face in the continued development of our platform.

How does AI/ML help in the analysis of single-cell technologies to better understand the transition of cells from health to disease?

Without AI/ML, our ability to learn from the vast amount of data that single-cell technology produces would be severely limited. At Cellarity, our platform utilises proprietary AI models trained on over 30-million single cell transcriptomes allowing us to uncover novel biology. The AI allows us to see patterns in the data that we would not have otherwise been able to see and provides an unbiased analysis, all of which helps us create non-intuitive drug candidates in a vast array of diseases.

What challenges and limitations do you see in applying AI/ML to the analysis of single-cell technologies for drug discovery?

AI is not necessarily the limitation but rather the data inputs that are required. Depending on the biological questions that need to be addressed, sourcing high quality samples, and generating and analysing the right data types is essential.

What are some examples of diseases that have no known targets but can be studied using this new approach to drug discovery?

There are many diseases, such as NASH, that have multiple known targets but no successful treatments. For other diseases, there are known targets, but they are not druggable. Cellarity’s approach can be applied to virtually any disease linked to dysfunctional cellular biology. The cell is a much fuller representation of disease, allowing us to see biological systems more holistically and not through the proxy of a single target or pathway and therefore, we can identify novel actionable biology even in areas where there is a lack of known targets.

How can this approach to drug discovery potentially lead to the development of more effective treatments for diseases?

In sickle-cell disease, we generated a single-cell map of haematopoiesis and identified cell behaviors tied to the production of a protective form of haemoglobin. We then used our AI systems to predict small molecules that directly induce these cell behaviors. These compounds achieved remarkable results, with efficacy exceeding standard of care and equivalent to gene therapy in vitro. Examples like this show how our platform can revolutionise the treatment of sickle-cell disease and other conditions by addressing the root causes of disease at the cellular level.

What is Cellarity doing to advance this field?

As previously mentioned, our platform is fueled by new technologies and analytical methods which had not previously been developed. Knowing there is still much for the community to learn, we have now twice released novel, open-sourced, single-cell datasets and invited the ML communities to develop new algorithms that can help the community at-large learn the rules of cell behavior. Also, last year, we organised the first Single Cell and AI in Medicine Symposium, and in May 2023, hosted it for a second time, because we saw the need for a forum for scientists to discuss the state of innovation at the intersection of single-cell analysis, AI, and biology and how this field is impacting drug discovery and the progress of medical science.