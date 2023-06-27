Drug Target Review – Issue 2 2023

A new Drug Target Review issue is now ready to download! This issue features articles on cell and gene therapy, imaging and screening.

This Drug Target Review issue provides exclusive insight into the cutting-edge world of biomedical breakthroughs and scientific exploration! We embark on a fascinating journey through the realms of cell and gene therapy, CRISPR technology, cancer research, and the latest advancements in screening and imaging. Prepare to be captivated by the groundbreaking discoveries and innovative approaches revolutionising the field of healthcare.

Within these pages, you will delve into the realm of cell and gene therapy, where scientists are harnessing the power of our own cells and genetic material to treat previously incurable diseases.

Next, we turn our attention to CRISPR, a revolutionary gene-editing tool that has taken the scientific community by storm. Unveiling the mysteries of this groundbreaking technology, we delve into its promising applications of eradicating genetic disorders.

Cancer, one of the greatest challenges facing humanity, continues to be at the forefront of medical research. In this issue, we explore the frontiers of cancer research, where dedicated scientists are uncovering novel therapies, deciphering complex signaling pathways, and developing targeted treatments that hold the potential to redefine the way we combat this devastating disease.

But it doesn’t stop there. We also shed light on the remarkable advances in screening and imaging techniques that are transforming diagnostics and improving patient care. From non-invasive imaging technologies to state-of-the-art screening methods, discover the tools empowering medical professionals to detect diseases earlier and with greater accuracy.

Included in this issue: