Advancing gene editing to redefine therapies across genetic disease

In the unmet need for effective treatments to alleviate suffering and prevent premature death across the spectrum of genetic diseases, Brent Warner, Poseida Therapeutics, shares that the ability to edit DNA holds hope for patients currently experiencing incurable genetic diseases and has spurred ongoing efforts to develop and improve gene editing technologies.

There is a significant unmet need for effective treatments to alleviate suffering and prevent premature death across the spectrum of genetic diseases. Unfortunately, the majority of genetic diseases lack a cure, leaving limited therapeutic options available. While existing treatments can help manage symptoms, reduce complications, and slow disease progression in certain cases, they do not offer lasting cures for most genetic disorders. This leaves patients, particularly children and their families, to cope with the disease’s impact and financial burden, while older patients with progressive illnesses strain healthcare systems and their loved ones.

In considering the present and future of potential therapeutics for genetic diseases, gene editing emerges as a critical player. Gene editing, one of the most promising technologies in the field of medicine, involves modifying genes within living cells by inserting, replacing, or deleting specific DNA sequences to correct disease-causing genetic mutations. The ability to edit DNA holds hope for patients currently experiencing incurable genetic diseases and has spurred ongoing efforts in academia and industry to develop and improve gene editing technologies.