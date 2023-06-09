Advancing gene editing to redefine therapies across genetic disease

Please enter your email and choose a password for your account. Passwords must include at least 8 characters, a mixture of both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one letter and number and at least one special character, e.g. ! @ # ? ]

In the 1990s and 2000s, scientists developed early approaches to gene editing, like zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs) and transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs). These methods involved creating artificial proteins that were designed to recognise and cut specific DNA sequences in the genome. Researchers have been exploring the use of ZFNs for treating sickle cell anaemia1 in early trials and conducting a Phase III clinical trial for haemophilia A.2 TALENs, on the other hand, are being used to modify donated T cells to treat various types of cancers.3 Despite the promise of these endeavours, the complexity involved in engineering these proteins has restricted their complete utilisation in research and development.

A decade of progress

The discovery of the clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) platform revolutionised genome editing by providing a more user-friendly and efficient tool. This breakthrough has greatly accelerated scientific research and holds immense potential in generating promising therapies for various diseases, including cancer, genetic disorders and immunodeficiencies.

Therapies developed using the CRISPR-Cas9 platform have progressed into human clinical trials, where they have shown exciting results. One such investigational gene-edited therapy, CTX001, has demonstrated meaningful clinical benefits for patients with sickle cell anaemia and β-thalassaemia. Currently, it is undergoing review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.4 If approved, CTX001 would mark a significant milestone as the first gene editing-based treatment to receive approval in the US.

Cas-CLOVER has proven to be highly efficient in gene editing T cells for the development of allogeneic CAR-T products.

Despite the progress being made and the justified enthusiasm surrounding potential new therapies, it is important to acknowledge that gene editing is not always efficient or reproducible, whether on a small or large scale, and it carries the risk of unintended genetic changes, known as ‘off-target effects’. Although advancements have been made in developing high-fidelity CRISPR-Cas9 nucleases to minimise off-target mutations,5 there remains a possibility of rare mutations escaping detection. Such mutations could potentially deactivate tumour suppressor genes or activate other genes, leading to the growth of malignant cells.

Before gene-edited therapies can be more widely used, there are critical questions that need to be addressed regarding their short- and long-term safety, as well as conducting thorough risk/benefit analyses. These concerns must be resolved to ensure the comfort and confidence of federal regulators, treating physicians, and patients. Furthermore, barriers to access exist in both developed and developing countries due to factors such as the high cost of goods and pre-conditioning treatments. These barriers can hinder patient access to these therapeutics and create disparities in healthcare across regions, exacerbating gaps in healthcare services.

To ensure responsible and effective use of gene-edited therapies, we must address these challenges. Promisingly, next-generation base editing platforms are being developed. These platforms offer enhanced precision, reducing off-target effects and translocations while lowering toxicity. The result could be therapeutics applicable to larger populations with currently incurable genetic conditions, including children with rare, life-limiting diseases.

At Poseida Therapeutics, we embrace this challenge and are actively exploring next-generation gene editing platforms, one of which is Cas-CLOVER. Cas-CLOVER is a high-fidelity nuclease platform specifically designed to address the safety concerns associated with first-generation Cas9 editing platforms. It offers a cleaner and more precise system with the potential to deliver desired edits in a single infusion.

Cas-CLOVER has proven to be highly efficient in gene editing T cells for the development of allogeneic CAR-T products. Compared to other well-known technologies such as CRISPR, TALENs, and certain base editors, Cas-CLOVER has demonstrated lower rates of off-target edits and fewer translocation events.

Additionally, the application of multiplexed gene editing using Cas-CLOVER in resting T cells has resulted in allogeneic product candidates with a significant percentage (45-70 percent) of desirable T stem cell memory (T SCM ) cells. Through next-generation sequencing, the off-target activity has been measured at a remarkably low maximum rate between 0.01 and 0.5 percent, which is significantly lower than many other gene editing platforms. Furthermore, the occurrence of undesirable chromosomal abnormalities, known as off-target translocations, approached the lower limit of detection with a frequency of less than 0.01 percent.6

Looking to the future: site specificity with non-viral delivery

Newer engineering platforms offering the potential for permanent and precise correction of genetic defects are on the horizon. Emerging engineering platforms, like the site-specific super piggyBac, are set to revolutionise gene editing by enabling targeted and programmable gene integration at chosen sites in the genome. Unlike previous approaches, these advanced platforms overcome safety hurdles associated with nuclease-based editing methods while unlocking the power of permanent, stable integration and long-term expression of a gene of interest.

Moreover, combining site-specific DNA modification using a truly site-specific platform with non-viral delivery systems like lipid nanoparticles has the potential to significantly reduce manufacturing costs and increase the accessibility of the therapy. This advancement could make resulting gene therapies not only clinically effective but also more attainable for a broader range of patients.

We are currently witnessing an exciting period in gene editing as first-generation technologies are making progress through regulatory bodies, paving the way for new therapeutic options. Looking ahead, continued advancements across various fronts hold great promise for delivering novel treatments to patients who are eagerly awaiting breakthroughs in genetic medicine. With each step forward, we are getting closer to achieving truly transformative therapies for those in need.

Author bio: Brent Warner is President, Gene Therapy at Poseida Therapeutics. Before joining Poseida in February 2022, he was previously Vice President, Gene Therapy and Rare Disease at Novartis, where he was responsible for commercialising multiple gene therapies. His prior roles include serving as a U.S. commercial leader in Hemophilia A at BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, in a variety of strategic and operational roles at Biogen, and in commercial launch roles in blood disorders at Baxalta, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Takeda. Mr. Warner has an MBA with an emphasis in marketing and finance and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, both from Northwood University in Michigan. He serves on the board of directors for Cure Rare Disease, a nonprofit biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for ultra-rare diseases.

References: