Drug Target Review Antibodies ebook 2022

In this ebook are articles on why monoclonal antibodies represent a high level of promise in the fight against cancer and how T-cell redirecting bispecific antibodies could work as a new immunotherapeutic strategy against haematological conditions.

Here, experts explore how antibodies can be used to target cancer, while also deep diving into how various antibody platforms can provide specific benefits to patients.

In the first article, Dr Veysel Kayser, University of Sydney, takes part in a Q&A on why monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are such an important tool to combat cancer. He also relates his recent research, some of the latest trends in the industry and how challenges relating to the development of mAbs can be overcome.

While the introduction of novel immunotherapies to combat and treat cancer has advanced patient care greatly, ever more effective solutions continue to be required. In another article, Dr Edmond Chan, Janssen, investigates T-cell redirecting bispecific antibodies as a novel immunotherapeutic approach against haematological conditions such as multiple myeloma.

