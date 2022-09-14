Drug Target Review Neuroscience ebook 2022

This ebook includes articles on the latest Alzheimer’s research on how to potentially target tau and also how new human disease models can enable the development of transformational novel therapeutics.

Alzheimer’s disease remains one of the largest challenges for the global ageing population. In the first article, Victoria Rees, Drug Target Review, reviews some of the latest neuroscience research, highlighting how progress has been made in understanding tau as well as how to potentially target this protein as a therapeutic strategy against Alzheimer’s.

Ensuring that drug candidates can reach the clinic is no easy task, so having models that can closely represent human pathology is crucial. In the second neuroscience article, Dr Beth Hoffman from Origami Therapeutics describes the successes and challenges of using human disease cell models in drug discovery for neurological conditions such as Huntington’s disease.

In this ebook: