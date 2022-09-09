A high-throughput macrodomain assay to identify coronavirus drugs

Please enter your email and choose a password for your account. Passwords must include at least 8 characters, a mixture of both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one letter and number and at least one special character, e.g. ! @ # ? ]

To address the current pandemic and potential future viruses, we have focused on a druggable protein domain target called macrodomain, specifically a type which is present in both coronavirus and alphavirus proteomes. Macrodomains are ubiquitous and are found in organisms ranging from humans to bacteria.3 The macrodomain protein family recognises a chemical tag called adenosine diphosphate ribose (ADP-ribose) that is attached to proteins to facilitate protein recruitment and promote internal communication in response to a broad range of signals such as viral infections and the interferon response.4 A subset of macrodomains possesses ADP-ribosylhydrolase activity, which allows them to cleave off ADP-ribose tags from proteins.5-9 Multiple virus families, including coronaviruses and alphaviruses, have macrodomains with ADP‑ribosylhydrolase activity that can interrupt a cell’s antiviral response by removing ADP-ribose tags, thereby allowing the virus to replicate.1

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed medicine’s need for new classes of drugs to protect against highly contagious and deadly viruses”

ADP-ribosylhydrolase activity is already known to be essential for the replication and virulence of many viruses.8,10-13 Our research group at Johns Hopkins University, in collaboration with scientists at Case Western Reserve University and the University of Kansas, both US, therefore set out to find a drug that can target and inhibit the ADP-ribosylhydrolase activity of the SARS-CoV-2 macrodomain. Identifying drugs that inhibit macrodomains first requires a high‑throughput assay to detect macrodomain activity to replace resource- and time-intensive gel-based ADP‑ribosylhydrolase activity assays. Fortunately, we were already proactively developing such a method.

Prior ADP-ribosylation research and method development in our lab laid the foundation for creating a high-throughput assay to measure macrodomain activity. Work on the Nudix enzyme family, which can break down free ADP-ribose into phosphoribose and adenosine monophosphate subunits, demonstrated that some Nudix proteins, such as NudF, can cleave free ADP‑ribose but not protein-conjugated ADP-ribose.14 This specificity means that the phosphodiesterase NudF will only act on ADP-ribose after the ADP‑ribose has been removed from a conjugated protein by another factor, such as a macrodomain.

To measure the ADP-ribosylhydrolase activity of macrodomains, we built on prior methods and developed a luminescence-based ADP‑ribosylhydrolase assay called ADPr-Glo.15 This simple, high-throughput assay works in three main steps (Figure 1A):

a protein substrate with an ADP-ribose tag is incubated with the macrodomain, providing time for the ADP-ribosylhydrolase activity of the macrodomain to cut off and release the ADP‑ribose into solution the enzyme NudF is added and breaks down the released ADP-ribose into phosphoribose and adenosine monophosphate (AMP) reagents from a commercially available kit are added, which converts the AMP to luminescence.

The luminescence signal of ADPr-Glo is controlled by the rate of the macrodomain ADP-ribosylhydrolase, so the more ADP-ribose the macrodomain cleaves, the brighter the luminescence signal. The ADPr-Glo assay can be performed in 384-well plates with only 5μL per reaction, which substantially minimises reagent and time requirements and simplifies quantification (Figure 1B).

The coronaviruses SARS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV all contain a macrodomain with ADP-ribosylhydrolase activity, called Mac1. We tested the effect of 3,233 different compounds from two commercially available libraries on SARS-CoV-2 Mac1 ADP-ribosylhydrolase activity by first incubating Mac1 with each compound and then measuring enzymatic activity via ADPr-Glo. Although the vast majority of the compounds tested showed no significant effect on luminescence compared to Mac1 incubated without any compounds, 37 hits proved promising. Of these, most did not pass further assessments: some were false positives caused by interference with luminescence detection, NudF inhibition or AMP detection; some had high molecular weights or poor solubility; still others demonstrated similar luminescence, regardless of concentration. Only two compounds of the original 3,233 – dasatinib and dihydralazine – exhibited dose‑dependent inhibition of Mac1.

Although identification of coronavirus macrodomain inhibitors was promising, we had to additionally confirm that these drugs are specific for Mac1 from viruses and not simply broad ADP‑ribosylhydrolase inhibitors. Humans have their own genetically encoded macrodomains, such as the closest human homolog MacroD2,16 and a drug that inhibits host macrodomains together with viral macrodomains would likely do as much harm as good. Although ~60 percent of Mac1 and MacroD2 residues at the ADP-ribose binding sites are conserved, close examination of the proteins revealed regions with dissimilar residues and charged surfaces. These differences supported the possibility of a compound selectively inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 Mac1 but not human MacroD2. Indeed, when the Mac1-inhibitory compounds were tested on MacroD2 enzyme activity, dasatinib showed no effect, even up to its solubility limit of 2mM.

Further explanation for why dasatinib inhibits SARS-CoV-2 Mac1 but not human MacroD2 was provided by surface plasmon resonance (SPR) analyses to assess dasatinib binding to the macrodomains provided: consistent with the ADPr-Glo assay, dasatinib binds better to Mac1 than MacroD2 or to an enzymatically‑dead Mac1 mutant. Molecular modelling data revealed that 10 of the 25 Mac1 residues that contact dasatinib while binding are not conserved in MacroD2, providing a structural explanation for the dasatinib selectivity that ADPr-Glo identified.

Despite substantial differences between MacroD2 and Mac1, Mac1 is highly conserved both among SARS-CoV-2 variants and across coronaviruses. It is encouraging that those residues essential for Mac1 ADP-ribosylhydrolase activity in SARS‑CoV-2 are also conserved across all seven human coronaviruses and among coronaviruses found in animal reservoirs, such as bats.15,17 This high degree of conservation leads us to suspect that a macrodomain-targeting antiviral compound that is effective against current viruses would provide a valuable new drug to augment coronavirus therapeutics and has a promising chance of also inhibiting future macrodomain-dependent viruses.

Our team is continuing to screen compounds to identify other new Mac1 inhibitors. In addition to finding potential new broad-spectrum antivirals, the ADPr-Glo assay provides a useful tool to search among large compound libraries and could be applied to theoretically identify inhibitors of any macrodomain. Since macrodomain-containing proteins have been implicated in cancer survival, neurodegeneration, microbial pathogenesis and other disease contexts,1 ADPr-Glo may broadly contribute to the development of novel lab assays and therapeutic discovery.

About the authors Dr Veronica Busa is a computational biologist with an interest in integrated genomics. She completed her human genetics PhD at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and performed her doctoral research on RNA regulation and the antiviral response in the lab of Dr Anthony Leung. She currently works at The German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) studying skin cancer microenvironments via cross-species comparisons. Professor Anthony Leung started his lab at Johns Hopkins University in 2011 and is a Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology in the Bloomberg School of Public Health. His lab researches and develops new methods to study the biology of RNA regulation, RNA viruses and ADP‑ribosylation. He has been recognised with Top 5 Agilent Early Career Professor (2013), Research Scholar Award from the American Cancer Society (2016), Top 10 Finalist for the American Society of Cell Biology–Gibco Emerging Leader Prize (2016) and the Shikani/El-Hibri Prize for Discovery & Innovation (2019).

