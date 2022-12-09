Recommended

A “hot” issue: TGF -β and checkpoint inhibitor resistance

Most human solid tumours are immunologically cold and far less likely to respond to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) than immunologically hot ones. EpicentRx’s AdAPT-001 is an oncolytic virus currently in a Phase I/II anticancer trial. In this article, Bryan Oronsky, Chief Development Officer, and Tony Reid, Chief Executive Officer of EpicentRx, explain how AdAPT-001 uses tumour cells as a factory to make the TGF-beta trap that it carries. This trap neutralises the immunosuppressive protein, transforming growth factor–β to ‘heat up’ tumours and sensitise them to ICIs.

One of the greatest challenges – and greatest opportunities – in oncology is how to make ICIs, often described as therapies that remove the brakes on the immune system, work for all patients, rather than a select few. The reality is that despite the hope and hype that surrounds them, ICIs are only active in a fraction of patients with individual tumour types like melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer. In contrast, breast, pancreatic, prostate, brain, sarcoma and colorectal cancers tend to respond poorly or not at all to checkpoint blockade.1 Worse still, some patients with slow-growing disease at baseline not only fail to respond to ICIs, but seem to rapidly “go south” on them; with tumour growth and metastatic spread increasing drastically and suddenly during treatment, which is an indication that the ICI was likely responsible for the dramatic downturn, also known as hyperprogression.2