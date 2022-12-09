How to block trogocytosis and improve CAR T-cell therapy

Please enter your email and choose a password for your account. Passwords must include at least 8 characters, a mixture of both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one letter and number and at least one special character, e.g. ! @ # ? ]

“Immunotherapies including immune checkpoint blockade and use of engineered T cells harbouring CAR revolutionised treatment of cancer patients. Successful immunotherapy regimens are known not only to extend the life span of patients with deadly tumours but even to cure them completely. Regrettably, many cancer patients are either refractory to immunotherapies or develop resistance to these treatments,” Fuchs explained. “Understanding the factors and regulators that affect the initial and continuous effectiveness of immunotherapy regimens should lead to development of novel approaches that could expand the number of patients that can benefit from therapy as well as increase its efficacy.”

Why trogocytosis occurs

Findings from the new study revealed how tumour-derived factors stimulate trogocytosis – when T cells interact with cancer cells, they can sometimes ‘nibble’ a piece of the cancer cell membrane. When that membrane segment includes an antigen, a molecule specific to the cancer, the T cells may then begin expressing that antigen on their own cell surface, making it appear to other T cells like a cancer cell. Trogocytosis can thus affect a patient’s own T cells and those modified to become CAR T cells.

“Trogocytosis can lead to three different things,” explained Fuchs, the senior author on the work. “First of all, the tumour cell did not get killed and has lost an antigen, which may mean that even if another, better equipped, T cell comes along, it will not recognise it, giving cancer cells a window of opportunity to grow unchecked. The second problem is, for reasons we still do not understand, once a T cell takes a piece of the tumour cell membrane, it becomes much less active. The third problem is particularly ironic, because now, a T cell that displays tumour antigen – this ‘sheep in wolf’s clothing’ – may then become victim to ‘fratricide’ and get killed by another T cell.”

Overall, he said, the result is a decline in killer T-cell numbers and activity, and an increase in opportunities for the cancer cells to escape detection and grow.

“What we see is that only a small number of cells undergo trogocytosis and then they disappear quickly because they are killed. So, we are studying a vanishing act. It is hard to do – very expensive and very tedious – but it appears to be very important,” said Fuchs.

Discovering the target

According to Fuchs, the new study was inspired by previous research from Dr Michel Sadelain’s group that works at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which studied effector trogocytosis. The Sadelain group demonstrated that trogocytosis inhibits the efficacy of immunotherapy, where the CAR T cell does not kill its target malignant cell but instead loses its activity and itself becomes a target for other CAR T cells.

In their study, Fuchs and colleagues made a variety of discoveries showing how tumours can manipulate T cells to escape being targeted and killed. They focused on tumour-derived factors, ie, the concoction of proteins, lipids and other materials that cancer cells secrete into the body. They found that collecting these secretions and exposing the resulting solution to T cells hampered the cells’ ability to fulfil their cancer-fighting function.

“Our group demonstrated that these processes are especially prevalent in solid tumours, where CAR T-cell therapy is notoriously less effective compared to blood malignancies,” explained Fuchs. “One of the reasons for increased trogocytosis in the tumour microenvironment is that factors produced by malignant cells and present in this microenvironment activate a specific mechanism that leads to loss of enzyme cholesterol 25-hydroxylase (CH25H). This enzyme produces a metabolite of cholesterol called 25-hydroxycholesterol, which suppresses fusion of lipid membranes and, as a result, inhibits trogocytosis. Accordingly, the loss of CH25H and 25-hydroxycholesterol stimulates trogocytosis and accelerates inactivation and death of CAR T cells… Just exposing them to this tumour-conditioned media caused them to kill fewer cancer cells, trogocytose more and get killed more.”

When the researchers added a metabolite produced by CH25H back into mice, they discovered that they could block trogocytosis.

Further characterisation of the pathway helped the team identify another player, the gene ATF3, which opposes the activity of CH25H. Eliminating the AFT3 protein prevented trogocytosis from occurring and restored the ability of T cells to kill tumour cells.

“The main challenge we faced in our study was to overcome a technical challenge interfering with our ability to understand the trogocytosis-specific mechanisms by which the tumoricidal activities of CAR T cells, which underwent this trogocytosis, were decreased. In reality, we did not overcome this problem as we could only compare the activities between CAR T cells that either encountered their target with those that did not yet meet malignant cells. Although observed changes in tumoricidal activity correlated with extent of trogocytosis, we cannot exclude the role of other mechanisms triggered by cancer cells. Another obstacle – at any one time the fraction of trogocytosed cells is rather small (as they are dying of fratricide) and that precluded us from comprehensive analysis of trogocytosis in human tumours,” explained Fuchs.

Next steps

Not only do these new insights suggest novel targets for anticancer therapies, but they may have immediate significance for CAR T-cell therapy. Since trogocytosis could impair the effectiveness of the engineered T cells delivered in CAR T-cell therapy, the researchers surmised that blocking this could improve its performance.

“We decided to use this premise for an ‘armoured CAR’ approach and co-express CH25H in the CAR T cells,” Fuchs said. “This turned out to be more efficient than the old CAR T cells.”

The team discovered that delivering the CAR T cells adorned with CH25H improved the survival of mice with cancer compared to the unarmoured CAR T cells.

Though only a small percentage of T cells are involved in trogocytosis, Fuchs said it may be an underappreciated process in terms of understanding cancer immunity and other processes, such as those involved in autoimmunity.

Conclusion

“The most promising finding from our study was understanding that, in CAR T cells, we can reverse the loss of CH25H and 25-hydroxycholesterol,” said Fuchs. “Importantly, when we engineered CAR that can also produce CH25H to be expressed in mouse or human T cells, these CAR T cells were nearly impervious to trogocytosis and notably more active in killing malignant cells in vitro and suppressing tumour growth in vivo.”

With future work, Fuchs and colleagues intend to explore the roles of ATF3 and CH25H and other molecules in trogocytosis.

“I can see this going into use in CAR T-cell therapy quickly. It is ready to play… This technology of co-expressing CH25H to increase the efficacy of CAR T-cell therapy can be easily adopted for all types of anticancer CAR approaches and used in treatment of qualified cancer patients post-haste,” concluded Fuchs.

Dr Serge Fuchs obtained his MD and PhD degrees in the Soviet Union and completed his post-doctoral studies with Dr Ze’ev Ronai at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. Since joining the University of Pennsylvania in 2000, his research has focused on eliminative signalling that controls abundance of cytokine receptors and the importance of these mechanisms in immunosuppressive tumour microenvironments.

