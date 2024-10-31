Advanced Therapies Europe: women in STEM with Clare Blue

Posted: 31 October 2024 | Clare Blue (eXmoor Pharma)

The Women in Advanced Therapies pre-day at Advanced Therapies Europe 2024 provided a great forum to address investment in diversity and elevating female leadership. Following this, we spoke to Clare Blue, Senior CMC Consultant at eXmoor Pharma about embracing diversity, how women can seek mentorship and the importance of community to unlock full potential.

As a woman in STEM, what unique perspectives or strengths do you believe you bring to your work?

Everyone brings unique perspectives and strengths regardless of gender. Specifically, for me, being a female in STEM and having often been the only female in a room, on or leading a team, or within management has allowed me to build resilience, confidence and strategies for ensuring my voice is heard in these situations. Hopefully, I can pass on my learnings to other females (or males) earlier in their career who may be experiencing the same.

In what ways has a diverse support network, comprising individuals from different backgrounds, fields, or experiences, played a role in helping you unlock your full potential?

My network has been instrumental in helping my career evolve and to open up opportunities I previously would not have considered would be available to me. I have learned a lot about myself and ability to do things from having such a diverse network and a range of mentors supporting throughout my career. Talking through challenges and brainstorming strategies with individuals from different personal and professional backgrounds always delivers the most interesting solutions!

What strategies do you employ to build and leverage meaningful connections?

Wherever possible I take the opportunity to attend events such as Phacilitate’s WIAT or other networking events such as the CGT Circle events that take place all over and promote a friendly and inclusive environment in which to build new contacts. LinkedIn is an invaluable platform for connecting and engaging with others and to help build a network. Conferences and other networking events are also ways to build new connections. Following up with contacts after events is always a good way to build on that initial connection.

What advice would you give to emerging women scientists who are seeking mentorship?

Engage with a formal mentorship program such as the one offered by WIAT as this is an excellent opportunity to be assigned a mentor that best suits you. Alternatively, a mentor does not have to be such a formal role and if there is someone in your network who you admire or who you feel has something that you would like to learn from, there is nothing lost by approaching that person and discussing the possibility of a non-formal mentorship or connection.

How do you see the role of community support evolving in the scientific field, especially in empowering more women to step into leadership positions?

It is clear from events like WIAT that there are lots of opportunities available for women to be encouraged and supported to step up into leadership positions. These type of symposia and networking opportunities are important to build the communities where women feel they can feel empowered to whatever role they wish. Women who are already in senior or leadership roles in science are very willing to support other women, and this community support will continue to evolve with more women benefitting from this in future.