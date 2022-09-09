Recommended

T-cell redirecting bispecific antibodies: the next era of immune-based therapies for multiple myeloma?

While the introduction of novel immunotherapies to combat and treat cancer has advanced patient care greatly, ever more effective solutions continue to be required. Here, Dr Edmond Chan, Senior Director, EMEA Therapeutic Area Lead, Haemato-Oncology at Janssen Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), explores how T-cell redirecting bispecific antibodies (TRBAs) may present a new immunotherapeutic strategy to tackle haematological conditions, including multiple myeloma.

A cancer diagnosis today is not what it was 10 years ago. The advent of immunotherapeutic approaches has paved the way for significant advances in how we manage and treat the disease. By harnessing the body’s own immune system, it has become possible to target and overwhelm specific tumour cells, stopping cancer in its tracks.1

These ever-more precise therapeutic approaches have several mechanisms of action, working to target malignant cells, with minimal impact on other healthy tissues. This differs from more standard treatment approaches, such as chemotherapy, which destroy several cells, including healthy ones, as they tackle the disease.2