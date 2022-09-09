T-cell redirecting bispecific antibodies: the next era of immune-based therapies for multiple myeloma?

Please enter your email and choose a password for your account. Passwords must include at least 8 characters, a mixture of both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one letter and number and at least one special character, e.g. ! @ # ? ]

Due to these immuno-oncology developments, we are witnessing a new era of cancer treatments spanning antibody-drug conjugates (ADC), cancer vaccines and more recently, T-cell redirecting approaches, which include chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy and bispecific antibodies.1 Indeed, T-cell redirecting approaches may become increasingly prevalent in the cancer treatment paradigm. What promise do TRBAs hold and how can this next-generation treatment be applied to haematological malignancies?

The burgeoning potential of TRBAs

Antibodies, part of the immunoglobin (Ig) family, recognise and neutralise foreign antigens, further eliciting an immune response.3 They are effectively our ammunition against foreign threats to the human body.

The oncology community has applied this mechanism of action to treatments that fight cancerous cells. The principle was first developed as a monoclonal antibody (mAb), identical to Ig generated from a B cell. This was programmed to bind to a single antigen to inhibit cancer cell growth. Conversely, bispecific antibodies – as their name suggests – are designed to simultaneously bind to two different antigens: malignant cells and in the case of TRBAs, T cells.4

How TRBAs harness the immune system to tackle multiple myeloma

T-cell redirecting approaches may become increasingly prevalent in the cancer treatment paradigm”

TRBAs are a rapidly expanding area of cancer immunotherapy and have shown early promise in haematological malignancies, including multiple myeloma, which is also one of the most common forms of blood cancer.5 In Europe alone, around 51,000 people were diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2020 and nearly 32,500 patients died.5 Patients who receive a multiple myeloma diagnosis face a poor prognosis. That said, newer treatment options have more than doubled survival over the past few decades.6

Despite these advances, multiple myeloma remains an incurable disease. Nearly all patients relapse and require subsequent therapy.7 Given that it is a heterogeneous disease, unique to every patient, the more treatments that are available, the greater the chance of overwhelming the disease and achieving sustained periods of remission.

In multiple myeloma, this is particularly important because efficacy outcomes tend to decrease with each line of therapy and the time to therapy gets shorter with each relapse.8 It is unsurprising then that patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma currently have a median overall survival (OS) of just 12 months.9 This treatment-relapse paradox makes multiple myeloma a challenging, unpredictable and complicated disease to treat.10 That is why patients who have exhausted all available therapies, including proteasome inhibitors, immunomodulatory drugs and mAbs, need more treatment options to tackle this complex disease.

This unmet need is where TRBAs may play a crucial role in the next generation of multiple myeloma treatments. Early research suggests that TRBAs may offer an additional lifeline against this unforgiving cancer. Depending on the design of the TRBA, once bound, the antibody can begin to redirect T cells to myeloma cells and induce the killing of tumour cells.4

What does current research say?

The first TRBAs investigated for treating relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma targeted the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), which is commonly expressed in most myeloma cells.11 BCMA is one antigen researchers are exploring, but other emerging bispecific antibodies in clinical development target different multiple myeloma‑specific antigens, including G protein‑coupled receptor 5D (GPRC5D), CD38 and Fc receptor-homolog 5 (FcRH5).4

TRBAs are a rapidly expanding area of cancer immunotherapy and have shown early promise in haematological malignancies”

These novel immunotherapies represent a promising avenue for research. Encouraging response rates have been observed in early trials with heavily pre-treated patients – while keeping an acceptable toxicity profile,11,12 thus helping to address a critical unmet need.

To put this into context, patients with triple‑refractory and penta-refractory multiple myeloma who have received multiple rounds of treatments have shown a median overall survival of less than one year with an overall response rate (ORR) of 30 percent and 29 percent, respectively.12

In contrast, the ORR in heavily pre-treated patients in ongoing clinical trials for TRBAs ranged from 61 percent to 83 percent, with an excellent partial response (VGPR) rate of 39 percent to 78 percent.12 The numbers speak for themselves and suggest that treating all multiple myeloma patients across all stages of this disease is a real possibility at some stage in the future. Significantly, the early‑phase clinical trials conducted to date demonstrate an acceptable safety profile, with mainly low-grade cytokine release syndrome, cytopenias and infections.12

There are some challenges with this treatment type, however. We know that T-cell function declines due to multiple myeloma, exposure to multiple lines of therapy and ageing, and there is evidence of T-cell exhaustion as a characteristic feature of relapse.13-15

Studies in earlier lines of therapy and in combination with other existing anti-multiple myeloma agents will help to further define the optimal role of TRBAs to ensure patients are treated when they have the potential to receive the most benefit.

The changing face of multiple myeloma treatment

Beyond addressing a key unmet medical need, TRBAs are also an attractive multiple myeloma treatment because they offer an additional advantage in being delivered off-the-shelf. This means that, unlike CAR T-cell therapies which can take weeks to manufacture, TRBAs are engineered hybrid molecules that can be made to scale for clinical production, making them immediately available upon demand.16

RBA therapies still have questions to be answered and further opportunities to be explored”

While research is ongoing and further data are necessary, bispecific antibodies will likely become an integral part of the multiple myeloma treatment paradigm. We may be able to progress even further with trispecific antibodies, which extend this approach by targeting two myeloma-specific cells and joining with T cells.17 Although still in the pre-clinical stages of development, trispecific antibodies provide a further intriguing future treatment approach.

As a newer advance, TRBA therapies still have questions to be answered and further opportunities to be explored, including determining the most effective treatment sequencing. However, this reflects an exciting time for the world of oncology. We must now work collectively and diligently to ensure we can deliver the full potential of TRBAs to the patients who need them most. As a possible next-generation treatment, TRBAs bring a promise of hope to the multiple myeloma community and inch us one step closer to ensuring this disease becomes a thing of the past.

About the author Dr Edmond Chan joined Janssen in 2012 and has led multiple different functions in the organisation, including R&D, local, regional and global Medical Affairs. He currently heads the EMEA Medical Affairs Haematology team, focusing on haematological cancers such as multiple myeloma and chronic lymphocytic leukaemia and driving patient-centred solutions and treatment in areas of unmet medical need. He is an experienced, UK‑trained pharmaceutical physician, specialising in renal medicine and holds a doctorate in clinical research in solid organ transplantation.

References