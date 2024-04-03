Women in Stem with Dr Christine Schuberth-Wagner

0 SHARES

Posted: 3 April 2024 | Dr Christine Schuberth-Wagner (CatalYm)lYm) |

Dr Christine Schuberth-Wagner serves as Chief Scientific Officer at CatalYm. She joined the company in November 2018 with more than 10 years of experience in drug discovery and non-clinical development of immunomodulatory drugs in the immuno-oncology space. She has established a track record as a successful leader and entrepreneur in the biotech industry. Prior to joining CatalYm, Christine co-founded Rigontec in 2014 where she led the company’s discovery and non-clinical development activities as Senior Vice President, Research. Her discoveries on the first-in-class RNA-based innate immune receptor agonist RGT100, built the foundation for the initiation of a Phase I clinical trial as well as the successful acquisition of Rigontec by MSD (known as Merck & Co. in North America) in late 2017. Christine holds a PhD in Molecular Biomedicine from the University of Bonn and an MBA from the University of Potsdam.

Can you tell us about your journey in the field of STEM and the challenges you encountered along the way?

Everything started in school with an experiment on isolating DNA from bananas. Making a little tangle of DNA visible to the eye and understanding that this is the basis of complex organisms, which might be altered in disease, was the defining moment for my future path in life sciences.

Being an only child of non-academic parents, I learned to work and study independently early on. This gave me a lot of drive and was an important factor in my successes during my education and following career, starting with my studies of human biology and subsequent PhD thesis.

As I progressed further, I found myself surrounded by brilliant scientific minds, which pushed me to constantly strive for excellence and work even harder. However, there is a point when working hard is not enough. In order to be successful, you not only need to work hard but you also need to be seen and recognised. I had to learn to actively make noise, advertise my work, engage in discussions, network with peers, and become active in self-marketing. This was particularly challenging as a young female, as it was often difficult to be taken seriously. Having an experienced mentor during this phase is crucial for success in this field, as they provide guidance, support, and valuable insights. In the end, my strategy paid off and I persevered and overcame these obstacles, continuously working towards establishing myself as a respected professional in the natural sciences.

Could you share an example of a specific project or research that you have worked on and the impact it has had in your field?

I am currently working as Chief Scientific Officer at CatalYm, where we translate the latest scientific findings into clinical applications. Our company has identified a new role for Growth Differentiation Factor 15 (GDF-15) as a potent local immunosuppressor mediating cancer resistance to therapy. So far, GDF-15 has mainly been known as an important factor in feto-maternal tolerance and a regulator of nausea, anorexia, and food aversion in different diseases, including cancer and the pregnancy complication hyperemesis gravidarum.

Our research demonstrated that GDF-15 acts as a versatile tool for tumours to inhibit the mounting of an effective antitumoral immune response at various steps of its process, including antigen presentation, immune cell activation, and their migration and infiltration into the tumour. This multi-layered mechanism contributes to the development of immunoresistance against current standard-of-care treatments such as checkpoint inhibitors, chemotherapy, or antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

To address this newly identified resistance mechanism, our company has developed a GDF-15-neutralizing antibody, visugromab, aiming to reverse this tumour-mediated immunosuppression to reinstate an efficient anti-tumour response. Our lead candidate also offers the potential to alleviate the GDF-15-induced symptoms of nausea, emesis, and weight loss. This could help to improve the patient’s quality of life and potentially prolonging treatment duration and tolerance of clinical treatment doses, thereby increasing the overall effectiveness of cancer therapies. Visugromab is a monoclonal antibody – a treatment modality that has been extensively studied and de-risked. By utilising such a well-characterised modality, we aim to minimize potential complications and maximise the likelihood of clinical success. We continue our research to gain further insights into the underlying biology of GDF-15 and its role in cancer pathogenesis and treatment resistance. These insights help us to optimally design our clinical programs for visugromab, including the identification of biomarkers for patient stratification.

How has your research in STEM contributed to advancements or improvements in your field, and what potential future applications or implications do you foresee based on your work?

At CatalYm, we are currently preparing Phase 2b studies with visugromab to investigate its impact on treatment efficacy, duration of response and the patient’s quality of life when combined with a chemoimmunotherapy or an ADC immunotherapy combination. The results from these trials will build the basis for addressing therapy-induced GDF-15-mediated resistance of cancers, a problem that represents a significant challenge across several therapeutic classes, including approaches currently in advanced stages of clinical development. If visugromab shows positive results in our clinical evaluation, we expect that it can enhance the effectiveness and durability of a broad range of approved standard-of-care cancer treatments and potentially also enable novel upcoming regimen. Together with the reduction of other GDF-15-mediated side effects that negatively impact the patient’s well-being, such as anorexia or cachexia, this provides the opportunity to improve the clinical outcomes and quality of life of patients affected by a broad range of cancer indications with so far poor prognosis and/or limited options.

As a woman in STEM, what unique perspectives or strengths do you believe you bring to your work?

The success of any business is linked to the people working in it. While every business needs the talented hard-working individuals to bring projects forward you will also need a balanced team which brings together a variety of personalities and diversity to achieve long lasting success. Different viewpoints and experiences make any business thrive and in the natural sciences we have yet to reach that diversity, especially in leadership positions.

In today’s fast-paced business environment, modern leadership skills are essential for success. Here, female leaders bring a different perspective to the table, emphasizing the importance of teamwork, diversity, and inclusivity. Women leaders have a natural focus to support and motivate their colleagues, creating a positive work environment that encourages innovation and growth. By leading with values, dedication, and a focus on successful teamwork, women can empower others to reach their full potential and drive organisational success.

This skillset is not only based on natural behaviour but also shaped by our second life of being a mom. Motherhood and all that comes with it have been instrumental in shaping me as a modern leader. The experience of balancing multiple responsibilities and nurturing a family has taught me invaluable skills in time management, empathy, prioritisation, and resilience. These qualities have not only made me a better leader but have also enabled me to connect with my team on a deeper level, fostering a culture of trust and collaboration. So, from the perspective of leadership I perceive motherhood as an asset, not a burden. But there is more to that: as we see more and more fathers involved in family work this gender specific emphasis will disappear in future. Being raised by modern parents it is clear that the leaders of tomorrow, regardless of gender, will embody these essential qualities as they have seen successful mothers and fathers in their surroundings. I am grateful to see a new generation of leaders emerging, who embrace diversity, collaboration, and empathy as core values of modern leadership.

What advice would you give to young women who are considering a career in STEM but may be hesitant due to societal stereotypes or perceived challenges?

Most importantly, pursue what you are truly passionate about. When you do what you love the most, you will find intrinsic motivation and fulfilment in your work. Talking about and highlighting your achievements to others is crucial to move ahead, as this allows them to recognise your accomplishments. You have to advocate for yourself, otherwise others may not note or acknowledge your contributions.

The transition from a scientist to a manager often requires to make impactful decisions with limited information. Stepping outside of your comfort zone by taking on new responsibilities and tasks can be challenging but also very rewarding as it provides new opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Communication and networking are key in any career, with science being no exception. Don’t be shy to interact with others, seek advice, and ask for help. You can’t know everything and no one expects you to do that, but what is expected is that you reach out to people for guidance and support. Asking for input and help is not a flaw of character but rather a sign of strength and self-reflection that enables success and growth.

How do you see the representation of women in STEM changing over the years, and what further progress do you believe is needed?

Over the years, I have observed a positive shift in the representation of females, and I believe this change will continue to progress. Step 1 involved raising awareness about the importance of gender equality and the need for increased female representation in various fields, including natural sciences. This awareness has led to Step 2, which was a change in the mindset of current leaders, many of whom are male. These leaders are now recognising the significance of equally mentoring and supporting young females in their career journeys. By serving as mentors, they did and will provide guidance, opportunities, and encouragement to help young women thrive in their chosen fields. Step 3 requires patience, as the next generation of female STEM professionals is being raised by mothers and fathers who have already broken boundaries and challenged traditional gender roles.

These young girls and boys will benefit from the progress made by their parents, paving the way for greater acceptance of women in leadership roles and making it the new normal. But all of that is useless if females forget to take step 4, meaning breaking down their own walls. I see fantastic young females building their careers, constantly struggling with if they are good enough. All opportunities built on the path to equality are useless if there are no confident women to take them. So, it is important to raise young females to firmly believe they can become anything they dream of. As a mother of two wonderful girls, I am committed to implanting that conviction in the next generation and contributing my part to the acceptance and equality of female leadership by my own example.

Being raised by modern parents it is clear that the leaders of tomorrow, regardless of gender, will embody these essential qualities. I am grateful to see a new generation of leaders emerging, who embrace diversity, collaboration, and empathy as core values of modern leadership.

In your opinion, what can organisations and institutions do to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for women pursuing STEM careers?

To further support women in natural sciences, organisations and institutions can take several steps. Firstly, it is important to continue implementing and expanding existing instruments that aim to support women in the field. This includes initiatives such as mentoring programs, where both male and female professionals can provide guidance and support to young women. Involving males in these programs, can help to create a more inclusive and diverse environment. Additionally, organisations can address the issue of childcare, particularly in countries like Germany, where there still is a significant shortage of corporate support, and mothers make up the majority of parents taking care of their young children. Providing accessible and affordable childcare options can alleviate the burden on working women (not only in STEM), allowing them to balance their professional and personal responsibilities more effectively. By actively addressing these challenges and implementing supportive measures, organisations, governments and institutions can create a more inclusive and equitable environment for women in natural sciences.

Looking ahead, what exciting developments or advancements do you foresee in your field of STEM, and how do you envision your own research contributing to those future innovations?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to profoundly influence the future, including the realm of science. The analysis of large amounts of images and data, particularly in the area of deep data, holds immense potential for unveiling patterns that elude human perception. This breakthrough has the capacity to revolutionise scientific endeavours. As our scientific pursuits increasingly generate copious amounts of data, we are concurrently witnessing the emergence of advanced technologies to facilitate this process. Nevertheless, effectively harnessing the vast volume of generated data remains a formidable challenge. In this regard, AI presents itself as a valuable ally, offering the potential to bolster our endeavours and ensure successful outcomes.