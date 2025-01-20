Eurofins launches new GMP certification for supplements

Posted: 20 January 2025 | Drug Target Review |

Eurofins Healthcare Assurance introduces a GMP certification programme for supplements, helping brands navigate US regulations while improving product safety and quality.

Eurofins Healthcare Assurance has launched an innovative Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification programme for dietary and food supplements. The initiative aims to improve compliance, safety, and quality across global supply chains. It is designed to help manufacturers, brands, agents, and retailers navigate the complex US regulatory landscape in the rapidly growing health and wellness market.

The certification programme addresses key US dietary supplement regulations and standards, including 21 CFR 111/117 and NSF/ANSI 455-2-2024. This offers participants the flexibility to choose between two technical scopes of certification tailored to their specific requirements. The initiative is a quality management system audit and a process certification programme. This comprehensive approach ensures that all major operations, including product types and onsite manufacturing capabilities, are meticulously observed and assessed.

Successful participants in the Eurofins Healthcare Assurance programme will be awarded a GMP certificate, along with a licence to display the Eurofins Assurance certification marks. This recognition is expected to enhance brand reputation and foster greater transparency in a competitive marketplace, providing consumers with increased confidence in the quality and safety of certified products.

The programme leverages Eurofins Healthcare Assurance’s extensive expertise in dietary supplement quality systems, manufacturing operations, and global regulations. Backed by a dedicated global team, the organisation offers their clients expert guidance throughout their compliance journey, ensuring they meet and exceed the stringent requirements of the US market.

About Eurofins Assurance

Eurofins Healthcare Assurance’s reach spans across Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America. The organisation is a trusted partner for brands, retailers, suppliers, and corporate organisations worldwide. They offer audit, certification, inspection, and customised solutions across various sectors, including food and feed, consumer products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, dietary and food supplements.

For more information about the GMP certification programme and other services, visit Eurofins Healthcare Assurance.