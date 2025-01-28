International partnership to tackle aggressive adrenal cancer

0 SHARES

Posted: 28 January 2025 | Drug Target Review |

Cancer Research UK, Cytovation, and the Norwegian Cancer Society have teamed up to advance the treatment of adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC). The collaboration will support the Phase II clinical trial of Cytovation’s innovative therapy, CY-101.

Cancer Research UK, Cytovation, and the Norwegian Cancer Society have formed an international partnership to tackle adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC), a rare and aggressive cancer. The collaboration will advance Cytovation’s synthetic peptide, CY-101, into a multinational Phase II clinical trial.

ACC is a rare cancer that develops in the adrenal cortex, the outer layer of the adrenal glands. These glands are responsible for producing essential hormones such as cortisol, aldosterone, and androgens. ACC is often diagnosed at an advanced stage, making effective treatments limited and survival rates low.

CY-101: A dual-action innovation

CY-101 was developed by the Norwegian biotech company Cytovation and offers a new way to treat cancer. This first-in-class immunotherapy works by destroying cancer cells, triggering an immune response, and blocking the Wnt/β-catenin signalling pathway, which is linked to immunotherapy resistance.

Encouraging results from the Phase I CICILIA trial have set the stage for this next phase of development. Notably, two ACC patients in the earlier trial experienced significant benefits. One patient achieved 18 months of progression-free survival and remains on treatment, highlighting the potential of CY-101 for ACC patients.

Collaborative leadership

Cancer Research UK’s Centre for Drug Development (CDD) will sponsor, design, and deliver the Phase II trial, which will span multiple sites across the UK and Europe to ensure adequate recruitment for this rare condition. Cytovation will supply CY-101, while Cancer Research Horizons, the innovation arm of Cancer Research UK, will manage the collaboration.

This collaboration represents a critical step toward addressing the needs of ACC patients who currently have very few treatment options.

Dr Lars Erwig, Director of the CDD, emphasised the importance of the collaboration: “This collaboration represents a critical step toward addressing the needs of ACC patients who currently have very few treatment options. Cytovation has made impressive progress with CY-101 so far and we are excited to build on our existing partnership with the Norwegian Cancer Society to take its development further.”

Backing from the Norwegian Cancer Society

The Norwegian Cancer Society is co-funding the trial, marking its first joint project with Cancer Research UK. By supporting this initiative, the Society aims to spotlight Norwegian innovation on an international stage.

Ingrid Stenstadvold Ross, CEO of the Norwegian Cancer Society, expressed her enthusiasm: “The partnership with Cancer Research UK’s Centre for Drug Development marks a milestone for the Norwegian Cancer Society, enabling us to advance the development of groundbreaking cancer treatments. Together with Cancer Research UK’s Centre for Drug Development and Cytovation, we are bringing new hope to patients while highlighting Norwegian research on the international stage.”

What’s next?

With the Phase II trial set to launch, the collaboration aims to bring CY-101 closer to patients, offering hope for those living with ACC. By combining scientific innovation with international teamwork, this effort represents a milestone in the fight against rare and aggressive cancers.

About the collaborators

Cancer Research UK’s Centre for Drug Development has been a global leader in developing cancer therapies, advancing over 160 new agents into clinical trials and bringing several to market, including temozolomide for brain cancer and abiraterone for prostate cancer.

Cytovation is a Norwegian biotech company focused on CY-101, a first-in-class immunotherapy with a dual mechanism of action. Its innovative approach specifically eliminates cancer cells while stimulating a tumour-specific immune response.

The Norwegian Cancer Society is one of Norway’s largest cancer-focused organisations, dedicated to preventing cancer, improving treatment, and enhancing the quality of life for patients and families.