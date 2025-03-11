AWS and ElevateBio join forces to advance gene editing

Posted: 11 March 2025 | Drug Target Review |

ElevateBio is teaming up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to advance CRISPR gene editing using AI and cloud computing. This collaboration aims to accelerate drug discovery for genetic diseases, making next-generation therapies more efficient and accessible.

ElevateBio, a leading genetic medicines company, has announced a multi-year collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) aimed at revolutionising the discovery and development of CRISPR gene editing therapeutics. By integrating AWS’s powerful cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions with ElevateBio Life Edit’s expansive CRISPR dataset, the collaboration is set to accelerate drug development for a vast range of genetic diseases.

Under the agreement, ElevateBio Life Edit will harness AWS’s infrastructure, including its machine learning and analytics tool, SageMaker, to develop and refine state-of-the-art protein language models (PLMs). These models will facilitate the rapid interpretation of extensive protein and experimental data, helping to design and optimise new CRISPR systems more efficiently than traditional methods.

“Our collaboration with AWS marks a leap forward in our mission to make transformative genetic medicines a reality for patients around the world,” said David Hallal, Chairman & CEO of ElevateBio. “The first wave of CRISPR therapies has focused on a small number of monogenic diseases caused by single-gene mutations. By bringing together AWS’s powerful cloud computing and AI solutions with our CRISPR dataset, we are taking on the challenge of expanding CRISPR’s application to thousands of more complex monogenic disorders as well as polygenic diseases, paving the way for potentially curative treatments across therapeutic areas.”

Expanding the boundaries of CRISPR gene editing

CRISPR gene editing technology has emerged as a groundbreaking tool for modifying DNA with precision, offering new therapeutic possibilities for a range of genetic disorders. ElevateBio’s Life Edit platform is designed to make a wide array of gene edits, including base editing and reverse transcriptase editing, for both ex vivo and in vivo therapies.

The AWS partnership will accelerate efforts in two primary areas:

CRISPR discovery and design : Life Edit is leveraging its extensive CRISPR system library – one of the largest in the industry – alongside experimental data to identify and design novel CRISPR systems. A proof-of-concept project using AWS’s infrastructure, including Amazon EC2 GPUs, Amazon S3, and Amazon SageMaker AI Studio, has already demonstrated significant advances in protein discovery while reducing costs and complexity.

: Life Edit is leveraging its extensive CRISPR system library – one of the largest in the industry – alongside experimental data to identify and design novel CRISPR systems. A proof-of-concept project using AWS’s infrastructure, including Amazon EC2 GPUs, Amazon S3, and Amazon SageMaker AI Studio, has already demonstrated significant advances in protein discovery while reducing costs and complexity. Target optimisation: With the combination of PLM-driven active learning and Life Edit’s DNA-binding, nuclease activity, and base editing screening processes, the company is refining CRISPR proteins to maximise their therapeutic potential while minimising off-target effects.

AWS expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, with Eric Zimmerman, Principal of Healthcare & Life Sciences Business Development at AWS, stating: “AWS is working with the team at ElevateBio to advance the field of CRISPR gene editing and bring the promise of personalised medicine closer to reality. By using AWS as the infrastructure for their CRISPR platform and to power their generative AI work, ElevateBio is combining in silico research with in vitro and in vivo data in the pursuit of developing life-saving therapies for patients.”

A transformative future for genetic medicine

By combining cutting-edge AI capabilities with deep scientific expertise, ElevateBio Life Edit is set to transform the field of gene editing. With this AWS collaboration, the company is not only expanding the scope of CRISPR-based therapies but also optimising the efficiency and affordability of developing genetic medicines.

ElevateBio continues to build a comprehensive ecosystem for genetic medicine, integrating gene editing, RNA engineering, and therapeutic delivery platforms. The company’s end-to-end cGMP manufacturing and process development business, BaseCamp®, further supports the rapid translation of research into clinical applications.

With this latest collaboration, ElevateBio is reinforcing its commitment to leading the next generation of CRISPR therapies and making life-changing treatments more accessible to patients worldwide.