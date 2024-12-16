Women in STEM with Kate Whyatt

Posted: 16 December 2024 | Kate Whyatt (Waters Corporation)

We had the privilege of speaking to Kate Whyatt, Director of Technology and Engineering – Quadrupole Products at Waters Corporation. Beyond her many technical contributions, she is a passionate advocate for diversity and STEM education.

Can you tell us about your journey in the field of STEM and the challenges you encountered along the way?

My journey in STEM began in sixth form where I studied maths, physics, and chemistry. Initially torn between aeronautical engineering and ophthalmology, I ultimately pursued physics after a change in my academic plans due to unforeseen grades. Post-university, I joined Micromass, a company specialising in mass spectrometers, which Waters acquired in 1997 shortly after I started working there. My career started as a test and installation engineer, travelling globally to ensure Waters’ instruments performed optimally at client sites – a challenging role at a time when mobile phones and laptops were not yet in wide use as they are today.

The early 2000s presented its own set of challenges, notably the rarity of women in engineering fields. At the time there were only four women in the same job as me. Three of us are still working for Waters Corporation today, and one is my best friend who I met on my first day. As I progressed into a service engineer role covering the UK, I enjoyed solving problems for clients. Persistence has been key to my journey: after several attempts, I finally transitioned into my dream job – a Mass Spectrometry (MS) Development Scientist role in the MS development team, eventually leading to my current position managing the development and engineering teams for Waters’ Trace Quan instruments. This journey has taught me the importance of resilience, perseverance and self-confidence, and I am proud of contributing to the evolving landscape of STEM fields.

What inspired you to pursue a career in STEM, and how did you overcome any obstacles or biases you may have faced?

My fascination with understanding how and why things work sparked my interest in STEM. Growing up with a scientist mother and a builder father likely influenced my inclinations – it seems to be part of my DNA. From my first day at Waters, I knew I was in the right place; fixing things and unravelling the mechanics of systems brings me immense satisfaction.

Throughout my career, I have faced numerous challenges due to often being the only, or one of few, women in my or similar roles. I often found myself having to work harder to be recognised, to prove my capabilities, and justify my decisions more than my male counterparts. However, despite these hurdles, I never viewed my gender as a barrier. Instead, I believe that no one should be prejudged on their ability based on their gender identity. These experiences have not only equipped me with robust skills, but also honed my ability to effectively persuade and assert my expertise in a professional setting.

Could you share an example of a specific project or research that you have worked on and how it has contributed to advancements or improvements in your field?

Over the past two decades, I have been deeply involved in the development of Waters’ quadrupole mass spectrometry products, with a significant highlight being my work on a product known as the Waters QDa. This instrument is the smallest commercially available mass spectrometer and was considered revolutionary at its launch. The introduction of the QDa was a collaborative effort, resulting in 37 patents filed by our team and has become one of the most successful and popular products in our portfolio.

In addition to its commercial success, the QDa played a central role in a unique fundraising challenge for prostate cancer research, inspired by the loss of a colleague to the disease. Our team aimed to demonstrate the instrument’s versatility by transporting it to the summit of Ben Nevis, which stands at 1,345 meters high. This required designing a new direct analysis source, securing a battery power supply, and figuring out how to transport compressed gases up the mountain – a formidable task given the 28KG weight of the instrument and the additional gear needed for the climb. Despite these challenges, our journey to the top, which involved over 34,000 steps a day, successfully raised over £5,000 for charity.

The impact of this project extended beyond its scientific contributions; the QDa instrument and a video featuring the climb are now exhibited at the Science Museum in Manchester. It’s incredibly rewarding to know that this display inspires young visitors, as I often receive photos from friends and colleagues of their children by the exhibit. This project not only advanced our field technically, but also demonstrated the broader societal impact science can achieve, whilst celebrating the life of our colleague.

As a woman in STEM, what unique perspectives or strengths do you believe you bring to your work?

My experiences as a woman in STEM, coupled with my role as a mother, have significantly shaped my professional contributions. I bring a high level of organisation and a strong propensity for collaboration to my team. It is also something that I have noticed over the years: women especially enjoy working collaboratively and the concept of ‘it takes a village’ is very fitting to many aspects of women’s lives. Motherhood has also enhanced my empathy and heightened my awareness of my employees’ mental well-being. Additionally, my tenure at Waters has cultivated a resilience that complements the endurance I’ve developed through balancing work and family life. This combination of skills allows me to navigate workplace challenges effectively, fostering a supportive and productive environment for my team.

What advice would you give to young women who are considering a career in STEM but may be hesitant due to societal stereotypes or perceived challenges?

Perseverance is key. Throughout my career, I have encountered numerous instances where I was told that something could not be done; I was severely underestimated or faced outright rejections. It is crucial to stay persistent, believe in your abilities, and continuously push forward. Always be truthful about your capabilities and never hesitate to seek help when needed. Facing challenges head-on with honesty and determination will pave the way for success in any STEM field.

How do you see the representation of women in STEM changing over the years, and what further progress do you believe is needed?

I envision the representation of women in STEM continuing to grow to reflect societal balance, but it’s crucial that this inclusivity extends to all minorities. Despite the strides we have made – evident from the large portion of female test engineers that work at Waters and women in STEM careers across the country – significant barriers remain.

A notable issue is the tendency to gender-stereotype people; often women are described as ‘emotional’ during workplace debates, which completely undermines their credibility. In contrast, similar discussions involving men might simply be labelled as ‘heated’. Addressing and rectifying these perceptions is essential for true progress.

In your opinion, what can organisations and institutions do to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for women pursuing STEM careers?

Fostering diverse teams is crucial. Diversity not only enriches the work environment but also empowers women to pursue and excel in STEM careers. While the goal is to increase the representation of women in engineering and other STEM fields, it’s important that this is achieved through fair and equitable practices. Striking a balance where opportunities are genuinely equal will encourage more women to join and thrive in STEM fields.

Additionally, organisations must strive for true equality by ensuring they have fair parental leave policies. The traditional model where only women predominantly take maternity leave needs re-evaluation. To encourage women into STEM careers and long-term careers generally, both parents should have the flexibility to share parental leave, allowing for decisions that best suit their family’s needs, rather than conforming to gender expectations.

Flexible working and support is also key for encouraging an inclusive and supportive environment for women pursuing STEM careers. I could not be as successful in my career without the support of my family and husband. As my husband works for himself, he has the ability to be more flexible than others might be when working for big corporations, which has enabled me to dedicate the time needed for me to do my job. By offering options such as remote work (where possible), flexible hours, and part-time positions, employers can accommodate the diverse needs of women, including those with caregiving responsibilities or those balancing further education. Such flexibility not only helps in attracting a broader talent pool but also aids in retention and satisfaction, reducing career drop-off rates among women. It allows women to create a work-life balance that suits their personal and professional growth, ultimately leading to more diverse and innovative workplaces in STEM fields.

Looking ahead, what exciting developments or advancements do you foresee in your field of STEM, and how do you envision your own research contributing to those future innovations?

In the realm of mass spectrometry and analytical instrumentation, I foresee significant advancements in instrument portability and miniaturisation. These developments will facilitate the transition of mass spectrometry from traditional laboratory settings to on-site applications, enabling rapid measurements of chemical contents in various scenarios. For example, this technology could revolutionise on-the-spot testing at shipping ports, farms, and crime scenes, where currently, you have to send samples to labs for testing and wait for the results to return.

In engineering, I anticipate that 3D printing, and additive manufacturing will play a pivotal role. These technologies allow for the creation of complex geometries that are impossible with conventional manufacturing methods, and their incorporation across industries is expanding rapidly.

For STEM as a whole, it is crucial to maintain our momentum. The landscape has transformed dramatically during my two decades in the field, with many more women now in roles that were once male-dominated. As women, our collective strength is formidable. By continuing to support one another and dismantling barriers, we pave the way for future generations to thrive in STEM fields.