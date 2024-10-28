Women in STEM with Veerle d’Haenens
Posted: 28 October 2024 | Veerle d’Haenens (Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies) | No comments yet
We had the privilege of talking to Veerle d’Haenens, General Manager, Global Therapy Innovations at Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies. Her successful career has been driven by her creativity, expertise and passion, and she advises women who are aspiring to STEM roles to always think big.
Can you tell us about your journey in the field of STEM and the challenges you encountered along the way?
My first jobs after getting my engineering degree were very technical: a quality engineer for incoming raw materials, and a product development engineer. When I graduated, I had no clue about how a company, or a business was run. My parents were both teachers, in primary and secondary school, and I had not been in touch with people being active in a business environment.
I was very lucky with my first boss. He challenged me beyond my role, stimulated critical thinking and motivated me to explore more of the business environment. As a result, after six months in my role in the quality department, I moved to R&D. It is crucial to find people to champion you along your career path.
This has not always been the case. The first 10+ years of my career, I often was the only woman in the room. It was a very male-dominated environment.
However, overall, my professional journey felt like a natural evolution. From R&D I moved into a marketing role which was very sales support oriented and included the roll-out of programmes, travelling across Europe and going into the field with sales reps who were almost all male at that time. After checking if I could be successful in sales myself, I changed industries to pursue my interest and engagement for healthcare in more commercially-oriented roles in the life sciences sector. My scientific background, technical understanding and analytical thinking continue to help me be successful in taking on roles with increased business responsibilities, such as my current role overseeing the global therapy innovations business unit at Terumo BCT.
Could you share an example of a specific project or research that you have worked on and the impact it has had in your field?
When moving into the pharmaceutical industry, I was attracted by niche applications and diseases with high unmet needs. Both medicines I was going to launch, though, encountered difficulties in becoming available to patients for very different reasons. One was not approved by the European Medicine Agency after a first submission of the clinical data and for the other drug we did not have sufficient supply capacity. Very early on, I learned to be creative, focus on what is possible and bring the right people together to make it happen. It shaped my passion and experience to ensure access to treatment – experience that I have transferred to the MedTech environment and Terumo BCT.
What potential future applications or implications do you foresee based on your work?
A direct implication of my early experience in healthcare is the importance of clinical data and data to support reimbursement. These are increasingly important in the medical technology environment to inform Health Technology Assessments and education of the multiple stakeholders: physicians, payers, policy makers and last but not least, patients and caregivers. At Terumo BCT we have been developing medical affairs and market access capabilities over the last several years. I was a strong advocate to build these capabilities, and hence, we started our first advancements in the EMEA organisation where I resided at the time.
As a woman in STEM, what unique perspectives or strengths do you believe you bring to your work?
I am more a generalist than specialised in a specific topic. My best decisions have been based on a mix of scientific rationale, gut intuition and passion (with expertise mixed in!)
What advice would you give to young women who are considering a career in STEM but may be hesitant due to societal stereotypes or perceived challenges?
My advice is to follow your personal motivators and topics of interest. Take care of yourself – find a healthy balance between work and life. When combining a career with family life, it is helpful to seek support at home to create quality time and not being absorbed by household tasks only. To my younger self, I would say: always keep your personal mission and drivers in mind and think big. When you are happy and able to thrive, this translates in a positive way to your personal life and your family and close friends.
How do you see the representation of women in STEM changing over the years, and what further progress do you believe is needed?
Although statistics show improvement, women are still underrepresented in the STEM workforce. Continued awareness about the possibilities and examples of women being successful after a STEM education is needed to make further progress. I am in favour of stimulating programmes such as scholarships, especially in geographies where overall access to education for women is more difficult.
In your opinion, what can organisations and institutions do to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for women pursuing STEM careers?
They could ensure that women are surrounded by a network of champions, as well as a personal mentor.
Looking ahead, what exciting developments or advancements do you foresee in your field of STEM, and how do you envision your own research contributing to those future innovations?
The advancements in cell and gene therapy are really very exciting. CAR-T therapies are getting approved in earlier treatment lines and allowing to patients to survive cancer. Gene therapies for haemophilia and sickle cell disease offer patients the prospect of cure. In my current role, I can have an impact by enabling improved processes to develop and manufacture these therapies, and as such improve access for patients. This is extremely motivating – particularly as I specialised in cell and gene technology to achieve my engineering degree. It feels like returning to my roots.
About the author
Veerle d’Haenens, General Manager, Global Therapy Innovations, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies
As head of the Global Therapy Innovations business unit, Veerle leads cross-functional teams transforming business models and solutions to meet the changing needs of the our global customers and patients. This includes translating strategy into practical approaches to reach more patients with our products and capturing real-time insights for a diverse and comprehensive portfolio.
To bring the right therapies at the right time in the patient’s treatment journey, Veerle’s focus is leveraging unique synergies and strengths across the portfolio and services to help increase patient access to care. She and her teams are shaping the cell therapy ecosystem to better facilitate the journey of life-saving cells from patient and donor cell collections through cell processing and manufacturing, a holistic approach to help make innovative therapies accessible to more patients. At the same time, they will continue to enhance the therapeutic potential and future development of the company’s industry-leading Spectra Optia™ Apheresis System.
Veerle’s interest in healthcare comes from her passion to make a meaningful contribution to society. She believes that working with a diverse, engaged team behind clearly defined goals drives results that enable more patients to get access to healthcare and better treatment options.
She has worked in healthcare for more than 20 years, across the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors in a variety of commercial and marketing leadership roles. With this experience and perspective, she inspires and mobilizes people and teams around a clear vision and strategy.
Veerle previously served as Vice President, Commercial, EMEA. She was also the Commercialization Director for EMEA Therapeutics Systems, where she successfully repositioned the business across Europe as a partner to provide clinical solutions and disease therapies. She joined the company in 2010 as a sales Manager.
Before joining Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies, she worked at Pfizer in various business units, most recently as the Business Unit Director, Rheumatology and Dermatology.
She graduated with distinction from the University of Leuven. Her engineering degree focused on a specialization for chemical and agriculture industries, including industrial biology and microbiology, as well as cell and gene technology.
