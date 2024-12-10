Women pioneering change in biotech and protein production

10 December 2024 | Alexandra Bonnyman

Alex Bonnyman is transforming protein manufacturing while championing women in STEM. Explore her journey of innovation, resilience, and inclusivity in biotechnology.

Protein manufacturing plays a vital role in advancing medicine, enabling the creation of vaccines, therapeutic proteins, and other bioproducts that address global health challenges. As the industry evolves, there is a growing need for innovative solutions to make these processes more efficient, accessible, and sustainable.

Alexandra (‘Alex’) Bonnyman, Director of Engineering Operations at Sunflower Therapeutics, is driving innovation in protein manufacturing while advocating for greater inclusion of women in STEM. As a leader in R&D, she leads the development of advanced, small-footprint manufacturing technologies and works to create a biomanufacturing industry where diversity and collaboration thrive. In this exclusive interview, Alex shares insights from her career journey, the challenges she has overcome, and her aspirations for the future of biotechnology and women in STEM.

Can you tell us about your journey in the field of STEM and the challenges you encountered along the way?

My journey in STEM began during the challenging economic climate that followed the late-2000s recession. As a recent college graduate, securing a job was difficult, and my first role took me down an unexpected path. However, I believe I ultimately found my true calling in biotechnology, guided by my strengths and passions.

Being a woman in STEM has its challenges. I often encountered situations where my abilities were underestimated, which meant I had to work twice as hard for half the recognition. Despite these obstacles, my experiences helped me build a strong foundation in fermentation and manufacturing, paving the way for my current role in hardware development. Today, I lead an incredible team of engineers, leveraging my natural talents alongside my education in our pursuit of making bio-produced products more accessible.

Could you share an example of a specific project or research that you have worked on and the impact it has had in your field?

In my current role, I’m leading research and development efforts to create small-footprint, automated manufacturing equipment, which diverges from the current industry standards. One aspect of my work that I find particularly rewarding is leveraging my early career experience in an entry-level position running bioreactors. I wanted to develop an automated system that addresses some of the pain points I faced, such as having to monitor bioreactors overnight to prevent issues.

My goal was to design a solution that alleviates these frustrations, and I believe that the usability of our technology and the innovative approach we’re taking will have a significant impact on professionals in our field.

What potential future applications or implications do you foresee based on your work?

Looking ahead, I’m eager to see how other companies utilise the equipment my team and I are developing across various scales. I’m particularly excited about the potential of our technology – both what we’ve created and what we have yet to develop—to streamline the process of bringing protein-based products to market, ultimately making this process significantly faster.

Additionally, I hope to see our approach to automated, small-footprint manufacturing adopted globally. This could help address supply chain challenges, especially in regions like the Global South, where access to equipment is often limited.

As a woman in STEM, what unique perspectives or strengths do you believe you bring to your work?

Throughout my career, I have worked in various environments, often as the only women in the room. In a male-dominated industry, I believe one of the greatest strengths women in STEM can offer is the ability to uplift each other. Instead of viewing one another as competition, we should see each other as valuable assets. It’s crucial to connect with other driven women and foster mentor-mentee relationships, allowing us to learn from and support one another.

I also think that working at a women-owned and women-led company in the biomanufacturing space gives me a unique perspective. In previous work experiences, I sometimes felt that I had to be cautious about expressing my ideas in male-dominated settings, worried they might be overlooked or repurposed. However, in my current environment, where female leadership thrives, I feel like not only does everyone in the room get a voice, but we are also able to attract more female talent due to the inclusive environment we’ve constructed. It’s really a win-win situation.

What advice would you give to young women who are considering a career in STEM but may be hesitant due to societal stereotypes or perceived challenges?

During my senior year of college, an advisor shared a piece of advice that has stayed with me ever since. At the time, I was trying to persuade him that I should skip a particularly challenging class to enjoy my final year.

I remember him looking at me and asking if I wanted to be a scientist. When I said I did, he replied, “well, science is hard.” The class ended up being incredibly valuable to my scientific development. Doing the hard thing is almost always worth it.

Pursuing a career in STEM may be hard for women, and there are societal stereotypes and challenges that they will likely have to face at some point in their careers. I urge these women to not be afraid to ask for help and find people around them to help them when they need it. In my opinion, asking for help is one of the hardest things to learn how to do, especially as a woman in STEM, but it is worth it in the end.

How do you see the representation of women in STEM changing over the years, and what further progress do you believe is needed?

I believe that the earlier we can expose women to career options in STEM, the better. When I was in high school, I wasn’t aware that engineering was an option for me, and had I known, I might have chosen a different pursuit in higher education. Exposing these career paths to students in primary and secondary education and even in children’s toys is becoming more and more prevalent, but really fostering this interest and establishing it from a young age will give more young women the space to explore this interest and decide if it’s the career path they want to take.

In your opinion, what can organisations and institutions do to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for women pursuing STEM careers?

Institutions and organisations must prioritise creating more opportunities for women in STEM. This involves establishing supportive structures within companies that enable women to balance family life with their careers, allowing them to pursue their professional goals. Achieving this will require significant societal change and a collective commitment to fostering inclusivity.

I also think that companies should invest in fostering safe spaces for women in the industry. We need groups that create supportive environments and enable women to connect and thrive by sharing their experiences and building a sense of community. We’re starting to see more of these groups emerge, as well as more events from companies such as networking opportunities specifically for women and programs for matching mentees to mentors in their industry spaces. From my perspective, having these kinds of initiatives and being public about them is a great way for organisations and institutions to show women that they recognise that it can be specifically challenging for us and that they care to create these spaces and provide opportunities.

Looking ahead, what exciting developments or advancements do you foresee in your field of STEM, and how do you envision your own research contributing to those future innovations?

I see exciting advancements in STEM, particularly in protein manufacturing and vaccine development. The potential to accelerate the market availability of drugs that address significant public health challenges is particularly promising.

Additionally, as global food supply issues come to the forefront, the role of protein manufacturing in creating alternative and protein-based foods will be increasingly critical. The main challenge right now is cost; we need to find ways to produce these products affordably enough for widespread adoption. I’m eager to explore how innovative hardware solutions can help overcome these manufacturing hurdles. My research aims to contribute to global health not only through pharmaceuticals but also by enhancing our food systems and developing sustainable protein-based products.