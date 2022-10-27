Automated liquid handlers market set to record $242.84m growth

Posted: 27 October 2022 | Izzy Wood (Drug Target Review) |

A report has found that increased investment in drug discovery will help the demand for personalised medicine, encouraging the growth of the liquid handling market.

According to a new report, the potential growth difference for the automated liquid handlers market between 2021 and 2026 is $242.84 million.

In the report, titled Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market 2022-2026, Technavio suggested that the market will be driven by increasing investment in drug discovery, with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increased demand for personalised medicine are compelling pharmaceutical companies to increase their efforts in R&D.

Also, the new report said that governments in several countries have supported drug discovery and development research over recent years. As a result, there has been an increase in the spending on R&D for developing of new drugs.

Drug research requires automated liquid handlers, particularly for screening molecules. Automated liquid handlers streamline screening procedures and boost throughput, consistency and reliability while eliminating human mistakes. Thus, with increasing investments in drug discovery, the demand for automated liquid handlers will increase during the forecast period.

In addition, rapid growth in several clinical and pre-clinical studies will further drive the growth of the market. However, the report highlights that the limited number of trained staff will challenge market growth.