Sino Biological and BioGeometry: advancing protein R&D

Posted: 13 September 2024 | Drug Target Review |

The expansion of Sino Biological and BioGeometry’s strategic partnership promises to accelerate drug discovery.

On September 11 2024, Sino Biological, a leading recombinant protein production company, announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with BioGeometry, a pioneer in generative AI for protein design. This will provide unequalled solutions for protein design and optimisation, accelerating drug discovery for researchers and pharmaceutical companies.

Sino Biological is positioned as a global leader in life science research and drug development, having long been recognised for its comprehensive CRO technical service platform which spans gene cloning, protein expression, antibody development and quality control research. They can deliver preclinical production services at an unmatched speed, producing purified monoclonal antibodies in just a few weeks.

Sino Biological’s advanced protein expression and wet-lab capabilities drive innovation in biomanufacturing. Paired with BioGeometry’s generative AI protein design and optimisation platform, the two companies hope to enhance their joint offerings and explore high-value market opportunities across the globe.

Deep learning revolution

Biomanufacturing is being revolutionised by deep learning, especially large-scale generative AI models. For example, AlphaFold3, using diffusion models, can now predict biomolecule structures to greatly progress protein design.

In 2021, BioGeometry published their “GeoDiff” paper, pioneering diffusion models. Then, in June, BioGeometry introduced GeoFlow, a protein foundation model that excels in structure prediction and design. GeoFlow rivals AlphaFold3 in antigen-antibody complex prediction and is freely available for non-commercial use. Also, GeoFlow is integrated into BioGeometry’s GeoBiologics platform, improving protein design efficiency with less experiments.

The partnership between Sino Biological and BioGeometry, uniting generative AI with wet lab experiments, provides advanced research tools and CRO services. BioGeometry’s GeoFlow-based platform and Sino Biological’s protein expression capabilities improve design efficiency and accuracy and by updating AI models with experimental data, they quicken project completion. Already, they have successfully developed nanobodies and enzymes and aim to further innovate AI-driven protein research.

Moving forward, the two companies will continue to investigate novel applications of AI in protein research and development. Ultimately, they aim to mould the future of biopharmaceutical R&D and contribute significant findings to disease treatment and sustainable scientific progress.