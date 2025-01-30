Glox Therapeutics secures £500K to develop antibiotics for cystic fibrosis

Posted: 30 January 2025 | Drug Target Review |

Glox Therapeutics has received a portion of a £3 million fund to combat antimicrobial resistance in cystic fibrosis patients.

Glox Therapeutics has received up to £500,000 as part of the Collaborative Discovery Programme (CDP), launched by the Cystic Fibrosis Antimicrobial Resistance (CF AMR) Syndicate. The funding, provided by the medical research charity LifeArc, will support the company’s work in developing precision antibiotics aimed at combating antimicrobial-resistant lung infections in people living with cystic fibrosis (CF).

The CF AMR Syndicate, which combines expertise from various sectors including industry, academia, and healthcare, is driving this initiative to address a critical need for new treatments in CF, a condition that affects more than 162,000 people globally. The thick mucus characteristic of CF can trap harmful pathogens, such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, in the lungs, leading to chronic infections. Over time, these pathogens can develop resistance to antibiotics, contributing to the growing threat of AMR.

Glox Therapeutics is focused on developing precision antibiotics through its proprietary protein bacteriocin engineering platform. These novel antibiotics specifically target and eradicate drug-resistant bacteria without causing harm to the human microbiome, providing a promising therapeutic option for CF patients who face persistent infections due to AMR.

Dr James Clark, CEO and Co-founder of Glox Therapeutics, expressed his appreciation for the support, stating: “There is a critical need for new and effective therapeutics to tackle the rise of antimicrobial-resistant lung infections in people with CF. We are grateful to LifeArc for the CDP funding, recognising the potential of Glox Therapeutics’ unique platform to address this urgent unmet need. The collaborative support, disease insights and expert guidance of the CF AMR Syndicate will be incredibly valuable as we advance the development of our precision antibiotics to help improve the lives of patients.”

The CDP initiative is a collaboration between Medicines Discovery Catapult, LifeArc, and the Cystic Fibrosis Trust. The programme is designed to foster cross-sector collaboration, bringing together experts from across the medical and research fields to accelerate the development of effective new drugs for CF-related infections. Through this collaborative framework, Glox Therapeutics will gain access to valuable resources, support, and expertise to advance its antibiotic development.

Dr Catherine Kettleborough, Head of Chronic Respiratory Infection Translational Challenge at LifeArc, highlighted the importance of collaboration in drug discovery, particularly for CF patients. “Collaboration is essential to unlocking new avenues in drug discovery, especially in areas like CF where AMR poses such significant challenges. Funding research through the CF AMR Syndicate will play a crucial role in catalysing scientific progress, and we’re thrilled to support Glox Therapeutics in their work.”

Dr Beverley Isherwood, Strategy Leader for Infectious Diseases at Medicines Discovery Catapult, also expressed enthusiasm for the project, saying: “We are delighted to be working with innovative companies like Glox Therapeutics to accelerate vital research and find new treatments for people with CF. By supporting awardees through the early development phases to generate essential data packages, the CF AMR Syndicate’s CDP will position these projects to attract onward funding and investment for further development.”

With the £500,000 funding, Glox Therapeutics is now well-positioned to make significant strides in the fight against antimicrobial resistance, offering hope for those living with cystic fibrosis and potentially changing the landscape of CF treatment for the better.