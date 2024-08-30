Women in STEM with Nadine Sprangers

Posted: 30 August 2024 | Nadine Sprangers (Daiichi Sankyo) |

Nadine Sprangers is Vice President, Head of Global Oncology Value, Access and Pricing at Daiichi Sankyo. Holding a PharmD degree and two Master’s Degrees, she leads a team of 50 people responsible for setting the global strategic framework for Pricing, Reimbursement, and Access (PRA), Health Economics and Outcome Research (HEOR), and Real World Evidence (RWE) strategies across the company’s oncology portfolio.

Can you tell me more about your journey in the field of STEM and the challenges you encountered along the way?

I started by studying pharmaceutical sciences with the initial plan of becoming a pharmacist and owning my own pharmacy. However, I pursued an additional year in industrial pharmacy, where I learned a lot about manufacturing and drug development, which I found really fascinating. This shift introduced me to more chemistry than I had anticipated.

My first job was in regulatory affairs, a field I knew little about, so there was a significant learning curve. I also took on responsibilities as the qualified responsible pharmacist and handled pricing and reimbursement, which required me to answer various questions from the government about manufacturing chemistry and control (CMC). It was challenging at first, especially as I had to improve my French and English, which were not my first languages. Over time, I grew to enjoy the mix of regulatory work and the broader science involved in pharmaceuticals.

I spent nine years at my first company before deciding to continue my career focusing on market access. Now, with over 25 years in various roles, I find the combination of strategy and science intellectually stimulating. What I love most about my job is that it allows me to make new medicines accessible to patients worldwide through ensuring their reimbursement.

What inspired you to pursue a career in STEM, and how did you overcome any obstacles or biases you may have faced?

My childhood dream was to own a pharmacy, which led me to study pharmaceutical sciences. However, during my training, I realised that running a pharmacy might not be what I wanted for my entire career. This realisation pushed me to explore other aspects of medicines development. The challenges I faced were mainly around adjusting to new languages and overcoming the initial uncertainty of working in a different sector of pharmaceuticals. But I advise anyone interested in STEM to follow their passion and be open to where their career can take them, as the field offers many opportunities for continuous learning and growth.

Could you share an example or specific project or research that you have worked on and how it has contributed to advancements or improvements in your field?

During my studies and training, I worked on several projects to improve formulations for eye preparations and creams. In my current role, I focus more on strategy and the selection of medicines, considering the advancements in the industry. We are exploring new technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, which could significantly impact our approaches in the future.

As a woman in STEM, what unique perspectives or strengths do you believe you bring to your work?

It is important to recognise that diverse teams often bring different perspectives to problem-solving. In my experience, women might approach problem-solving by focusing more on team dynamics and pragmatic solutions. While I am cautious about generalising, I think these traits can lead to effective collaboration and innovation.

What advice would you give to young women who are considering a career in STEM but hesitating due to societal stereotypes or perceived challenges?

I would say to follow your heart. If there is something you are passionate about, pursue it. Your studies lay the foundation, but your career path can take many directions, offering opportunities to adapt and learn new skills.

How do you see the representation of women in STEM changing over the years, and what further progress is needed?

The pharmaceutical industry has seen improvements in gender diversity, but there is still a notable gap, especially in higher-level positions. Active recruitment strategies are essential to increase female representation, particularly in industries where the gender gap is more pronounced. Promoting STEM fields to young students, especially girls, is crucial for fostering a more inclusive environment.

To create a more inclusive and supportive environment for women pursuing STEAM careers, what can companies and institutions do?

Building upon what I was saying before, I think more companies and industries should actively reach out to schools and universities, making these fields attractive and promoting them. There is still a lot to be done despite the improvements. Companies should offer development opportunities specifically for women, especially in areas where they are underrepresented.

It’s a proactive strategy that companies and industries need to undertake, not just something they should expect to happen on its own. As I mentioned regarding engineering, there is bias: my oldest son is studying engineering, and it is noticeable how few girls study mathematics and engineering. We often discuss at home why that is as I cannot believe that girls are worse at mathematics, but the issue starts already in high school. I think more investment is needed in schools starting from the age of 12 or even before.

Looking ahead, what exciting developments or advancements do you foresee in your field of STEM, and how do you envision your own research contributing to those future innovations?

The field of oncology is very dynamic, with continuous advancements in technology and medicine. My work involves exploring predictive models and new technologies to improve patient outcomes, which I find incredibly rewarding. The potential for innovation in STEM is vast, and I am optimistic about the future contributions of my research and others in the field.