Halozyme’s €2 billion bid to transform drug discovery

0 SHARES

Posted: 5 December 2024 | Drug Target Review |

By acquiring Evotec, Halozyme aims to enhance drug discovery and delivery, driving substantial growth in the pharmaceutical sector.

Halozyme Therapeutics, a biotechnology company based in San Diego, has made a €2 billion offer to acquire Evotec SE, a leading global drug discovery firm. If successful, this acquisition aims to unite Halozyme’s expertise in drug delivery with Evotec’s advanced drug discovery capabilities, creating a powerful global leader in pharmaceutical services.

Halozyme’s ENHANZE® platform, which enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable therapies, is already used by leading pharmaceutical companies such as Roche, Pfizer, and Takeda. This technology would complement Evotec’s drug discovery platforms, including its biologics manufacturing division, Just-Evotec Biologics. Together, the two companies would accelerate the development of new biologic drugs and expand access to affordable biologic treatments on a global scale.

The acquisition also presents significant growth opportunities. Halozyme’s strong financial position, including substantial cash reserves, will support the reinvestment of resources into Evotec’s earlier-stage programs, allowing for the rapid advancement of new treatments and technologies. With no financing contingencies, the transaction is expected to close smoothly, driving long-term growth and value creation for Halozyme.

The merger would streamline the preclinical and clinical phases of drug development, enabling the faster delivery of breakthrough therapies to market. The combined focus on innovative technologies and biologic medicines positions Halozyme to address unmet medical needs in key therapeutic areas such as oncology, neurology, and infectious diseases.

Halozyme has already secured the necessary financing for the acquisition, which is expected to close subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Halozyme, enhancing its leadership in drug delivery while also expanding its capabilities in drug discovery and biologics manufacturing.