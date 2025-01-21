Bio-Rad introduces mixed-mode resin for biomolecule purification

Drug Target Review

Bio-Rad has launched Nuvia wPrime 2A Media, a scalable resin designed for biomolecule purification in research and biotherapeutic applications.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics, has announced the launch of Nuvia wPrime 2A Media. This scalable mixed-mode chromatography resin combines weak anion exchange and hydrophobic interaction (AEX-HIC) techniques, making it ideal for biomolecule purification at both small and large scales. The resin is particularly effective at removing host cell proteins, molecular weight aggregates (both high and low), impurities, and DNA from monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, as well as adeno-associated virus (AAV).

Building on Bio-Rad’s Nuvia bead technology, Nuvia wPrime 2A Media features a polyacrylamide base bead, making it suitable for laboratory, small-scale purification workflows, as well as pilot-scale bioproduction and large-scale downstream processing. Bio-Rad’s Nuvia resins are engineered to have minimal non-specific binding reactions due to the hydrophilic nature of the bead polymer. This allows the resin to maintain a constant dynamic binding capacity across various flow rates. Additionally, the Nuvia bead allows for fast mass transfer, while remaining chemically and mechanically stable across various conditions. The resin is also easy to pack, making it highly versatile in purification applications.

The Nuvia wPrime 2A Media has been developed in collaboration with Bio-Rad’s partners in industrial biotherapeutic production. It offers a broad purification design space, which allows the charge state of the resin’s functional ligand to be modulated by the pH of the buffer. This adaptability facilitates the purification of difficult-to-separate biomolecules from other impurities, providing users with greater flexibility in their workflows.

“Bio-Rad is committed to developing innovative chromatography resins for a wide variety of customer needs, and to advancing the efforts of researchers and therapy manufacturers alike in saving lives,” said Diab Elmashni, Director of Process Chromatography Business at Bio-Rad Laboratories. “As a leader in multimodal chromatography technology, Bio-Rad’s Nuvia and CHT™ Ceramic Hydroxyapatite families of resins and media are integral to pharmaceutical development and industrial-scale purification for many customers worldwide This new resin is unique to the market and addresses customer requests for a scalable, weak anion exchange and hydrophobic interaction mixed-mode resin.”

Bio-Rad’s Nuvia wPrime 2A Media resin is expected to play a key role in improving biomolecule purification processes, particularly in research and biotherapeutic applications. The company invites interested parties to learn more about the resin and request samples.