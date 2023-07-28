New computational tool may fuel vaccine development

Posted: 28 July 2023 | Izzy Wood (Drug Target Review) |

La Jolla biologists harness machine learning and computational tools to make sense of immune system data.

Immune system researchers from La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI), US, have unveiled a powerful computational tool designed to revolutionise pandemic preparedness. This cutting-edge algorithm enables scientists to compare data from diverse experiments, leading to more accurate predictions about individual responses to diseases.

The research team, led by Dr Tal Einav, an Assistant Professor at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI), developed this groundbreaking tool, which holds immense potential for medical research. Laboratories studying infectious diseases often gather vastly different types of data, even when focusing on the same viruses. This data disparity creates independent “islands” of information, posing a significant challenge for researchers seeking cohesive insights. The study was published in Cell Reports Methods.

Einav and Dr Rong Ma, a postdoctoral scholar at Stanford University, worked in close collaboration to address this challenge. Drawing inspiration from physics, where experiments adhere to well-known laws, they sought to create an algorithm capable of comparing large datasets from various sources. Instead of needing specific information about the datasets’ origins, the algorithm employs machine learning to identify underlying patterns in the data. Similar datasets are then combined into a superset, facilitating the training of more refined algorithms.

The potential applications of this new computational method in immunology are vast. For instance, researchers could gain a deeper understanding of how human antibodies target viral proteins, crucial for designing better vaccines. Given the complexity of biology, where a single viral protein can possess an astronomical number of variations, the algorithm helps scientists navigate biology’s seemingly infinite playground.

One of the most promising aspects of the new method is its ability to fill in the gaps in data that researchers can’t feasibly collect. Already, Einav and Ma have demonstrated that their approach can unveil numerous new immunological principles, applicable to predicting missing data in other datasets.

Furthermore, the algorithm provides researchers with confidence in their predictions through a statistical “confidence interval.” Similar to Netflix algorithms predicting movie preferences based on past selections, the more data scientists add to the tool, the more accurate their predictions become. This ability to estimate confidence in predictions and recommend further experiments to enhance that confidence offers a promising framework for gaining a profound understanding of biological systems.

Einav’s expertise in computational tools and immunology has led him to recently join the LJI faculty. His focus remains on exploring human immune responses to various viruses, starting with influenza. Collaboration with other leading immunologists and data scientists, including Professor Bjoern Peters, trained as a physicist, is anticipated to bring diverse perspectives and insights to solving complex challenges in the field.

Einav expressed enthusiasm for the potential synergy arising from collaboration among scientists with diverse backgrounds, believing it opens up new possibilities for solving significant scientific questions. The researchers at LJI hope to leverage this innovative tool to bolster pandemic preparedness and contribute to future breakthroughs in the field of immunology.

In summary, the computational tool developed by immune system researchers represents a giant leap forward in pandemic preparedness. By enabling the comparison of diverse datasets and generating more accurate predictions, this algorithm promises to enhance our understanding of immune responses and facilitate the development of improved vaccines and treatments for infectious diseases. With continued research and collaboration, the scientific community can unlock new discoveries and address some of the most pressing challenges in medicine and public health.