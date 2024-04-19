Zyme Communications expand their UK headquarters

Posted: 19 April 2024

The move to Cambridge Innovation Park reflects the continued growth of Zyme’s internal team and client network.

It was announced on April 17 that Zyme Communications Ltd., life science specialist PR and marketing agency, will be expanding their UK headquarters with a move to larger office premises on Cambridge Innovation Park North. Following recent recruitment and an expanding network of clients, the new facilities will accommodate Zyme’s continued growth.

Zyme supports a wide portfolio of clients within the life sciences, from early-stage through to large multi-nationals. They focus on working with companies that are at the cutting-edge of advancing human health. Although challenging market conditions are impacting the life science sector, the new headquarters reflect Zyme’s ongoing success. The larger offices provide flexible work and meeting spaces for the increased headcount and will enable future growth. Also, this move demonstrates a commitment to Zyme’s client base, investing in a workspace required to continue to provide high quality, specialist communications support to a growing list of companies spanning Europe, North America and Asia.

Cambridge Innovation Park is a leading provider of office and lab facilities in the Cambridgeshire region. Having been recently refurbished, the site is designed as a hub to support and encourage company growth, hosting more than 50 businesses at differing stages of development. Alongside the Company’s facilities in Cambridge, Zyme also has offices located at Beehive Mill in Manchester.

Lorna Cuddon, Managing Director at Zyme Communications, commented: “Our lovely new office space reflects the next stage of Zyme’s commercial development and allows us to comfortably accommodate our new team members. We’re very proud of our ongoing steady growth, particularly in a time of tough market conditions, and we look forward to welcoming our clients, press, and industry contacts here as we continue to deliver specialist communications services to a global network of life science companies.”