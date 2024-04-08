Using AI to predict metastatic behaviour of NSCLC

Dr Richard Cote and Dr Ramaswamy Govindan of the Washington University School of Medicine elucidate how AI, particularly deep learning networks, could identify histopathologic features in non-small cell lung cancer, and impact the treatment approach for early-stage patients.

What are the challenges associated with predicting metastatic behaviour in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), particularly in early-stage patients?

Dr Cote: As of today, there is no method to predict metastatic behaviour in NSCLC (or any other cancer). We can break down populations of patients into higher and lower risk, such as grade of the tumour and molecular alterations, but this does not tell us what will happen to an individual. Our study provides some evidence that we may be able to better predict metastatic behaviour using AI.

How have recent advancements in immune checkpoint blockade therapy affected outcomes for primary NSCLC?

Dr Govindan: Even though immunotherapy and chemotherapy given after surgery improve the overall survival, as Dr Cote said, many may not need those therapies and a good number of them recur despite post operative systemic therapies. Identifying patients who are at high risk for relapse would likely help us isolate those high risk group of patients for more innovative clinical trials.

How does artificial intelligence (AI), especially deep learning networks, contribute to the identification of histopathologic features in NSCLC? How does this differ from traditional histopathologic analysis?

Dr Cote: This is a good question. In our study AI is “looking” at the same histologic information, that is the same digital images, as a pathologist. However, it is obviously not looking at that data in the same way, and is, for example, able to break down the features on the digital image (colour, spatial orientation) in ways a pathologist cannot do, at least not systematically. Having said that, we are now trying to better understand how the AI is examining the images, and the molecular basis for the predictive ability of the AI algorithm.

Could you explain the significance of utilising weakly/unsupervised deep learning algorithms in predicting progression and survival potential in NSCLC?

Dr Cote: In supervised AI, we are telling the AI what to look at and what it means; that is, we are asking it to do what a pathologist can already do. This has been the main application of AI on histologic images, to make a diagnosis on an image that is concordant with that of a pathologist. In our study, we asked if the AI could do something that a pathologist is unable to do, that is, to make a prediction of which tumours will metastasise, and which will not. So, rather than tell the AI what and how to look at an image, we had it interrogate images of tumours that resulted in metastasis, and images from tumours that resulted in no metastasis, and only told it which was which. This was how we trained it. We then presented the AI with images of tumours it had never seen before, and asked if it could predict which developed metastasis and which did not. Since we do not know the features that go into making that prediction, our supervision consisted only of providing the AI with a rough outline of where the tumour was located on an image.

How might the integration of AI predictions into clinical practice impact the treatment approach for patients with early-stage NSCLC?

Dr Cote: The decision to treat an early-stage NSCLC with systemic therapy (chemotherapy, immune therapy) is not easy, as many patients will be cured without such treatment. If our study proves to be correct as we expand the number of cases we analyse, one clear clinical impact could be to identify patients who are very unlikely to develop metastasis, and thus spare them from such toxic and expensive treatment.

This study was published in The Journal of Pathology.