Launching Revvity: a scientific solutions company powering innovation from discovery to cure

10 May 2023

Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure.

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “cannot be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionising what’s possible in healthcare, with specialised focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2022 revenue of more than $3 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.

About Revvity:

Transformation aimed at revolutionising next generation scientific breakthroughs that solve the world’s greatest health challenges

Trusted partner to pharma, government and diagnostics customers with complete, end-to-end solutions

To begin trading as RVTY under new name on May 16th (formerly NYSE: PKI)

Revvity, Inc. officially launches as a science-based solutions company that leverages innovation across life sciences and diagnostics to help improve lives everywhere. Born from two words, “revolutionise” (rev) and “vita” (vit) meaning “life” in Latin, Revvity delivers end-to-end expertise and solutions from research discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. The Company was previously affiliated with PerkinElmer, Inc.

“The unveiling of Revvity is the capstone of a nearly year-long journey that has transformed who we are and reinforces why our work matters,” said Prahlad Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Revvity.

“At Revvity, we are united with our customers to impact health across the lifespan. Our purpose is to expand the boundaries of human potential through science. We view the challenges facing our customers as a call to action.”

Revvity provides reagents, consumables, assays, instruments and software to customers in markets ranging from pharma and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and government agencies.

“We are a translational company in the sense that our capabilities facilitate decision making between research and clinical customers,” remarked Singh. “With cross-business collaborations between our automation, multi-omics offerings, and our Signals software business, we have unique capabilities which put us in an optimal position to accelerate breakthrough solutions – starting with preclinical research and scientific discovery, all the way through to diagnosing and helping to treat disease.”

Changes to Brand Architecture

Industry leading franchises, BioLegend, EUROIMMUN, Tulip Diagnostics and ViaCord retain their own names as unique product lines.

The Company’s comprehensive scientific software platform, previously known as PerkinElmer Informatics, will become Revvity Signals Software, Inc.

Revvity Omics replaces PerkinElmer Genomics as the Company’s genomics services business.

Cisbio, Horizon Discovery, Nexcelom Bioscience, Omni International, Oxford Immunotec, SIRION Biotech and SonoVol will now identify as Revvity, while maintaining their specific product names.

What’s ahead?