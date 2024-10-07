Developing the world’s first ovarian cancer prevention vaccine

0 SHARES

Posted: 7 October 2024 | Drug Target Review |

Cancer Research UK-funded researchers aim to identify targets for an ovarian cancer vaccine, which could prevent the disease at an early stage.

It has been announced that a new study will commence, conducted by Cancer Research UK-funded scientists, to establish targets for an ovarian cancer vaccine, as part of the OvarianVax project. The team hope to discover which surface proteins on early-stage ovarian cancer cells are most strongly recognised by the immune system, as well as how effectively the vaccine kills ovarian cancer organoids. This work may result in clinical trials of the vaccine and ultimately prevention of ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer

According to Cancer Research UK, ovarian cancer is the sixth most common cancer in women, with around 7,500 new ovarian cancer cases each year in the UK.1 Unlike cervical cancer, there is no current screening programme for the disease.

Compared to women without BRCA gene alterations, ovarian cancer risk is up to 65 percent higher in women with altered BRCA1 genes, and up to 35 percent higher in women with altered BRCA2 genes.2 The current recommendation for women with BRCA1/2 alterations is to have their ovaries removed by the age of 35, which has significant implications such as the inability to have children in the future, and early menopause.

Professor Ahmed, Director of the Ovarian Cancer Cell Laboratory, MRC Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine at the University of Oxford and lead for the OvarianVax project, explained: “Teaching the immune system to recognise the very early signs of cancer is a tough challenge. But we now have highly sophisticated tools which give us real insights into how the immune system recognises ovarian cancer.”

He added: “OvarianVax could offer the solution to prevent cancer, firstly in women at high risk but also more widely if trials prove successful. Thanks to this funding, our research can take a big step forward towards a viable vaccine for ovarian cancer.”

Tumour-associated antigens

Previous research by Professor Ahmed and his team at the University of Oxford has revealed that immune cells from ovarian cancer patients remember the tumour. Therefore, the researchers will build on this work to train the immune system to recognise over 100 tumour-associated antigens.

They aim to discover which of these antigens initiate an immune system response to cells which are becoming ovarian cancer. To recreate the early stages of ovarian cancer, tissue samples from the ovaries and fallopian tubes of ovarian cancer patients will be used.

Furthermore, depending on the success of future clinical trials, the team will work with patient and public representatives to discern who would be willing to take the vaccine, who could benefit most from it, how it could be administered and how to ensure it is taken up by as many eligible women as possible. Although it will take many years for the vaccine to be developed and widely available to women at risk of ovarian cancer, the funding is a key step towards a world where clinicians can prevent ovarian cancer at an early stage.

OvarianVax is one of several projects funded under Cancer Research UK’s prevention research strategy, like LungVax. Michelle Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer at Cancer Research UK concluded: “OvarianVax builds on the exciting developments in vaccine technology during the pandemic. This is one of many projects which we hope will give women longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

References

1 Cancer Research UK. Ovarian cancer risk. Available at: https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/health-professional/cancer-statistics/statistics-by-cancer-type/ovarian-cancer

2 Cancer Research UK. Family history and genetic factors. Available at: https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/health-professional/cancer-statistics/statistics-by-cancer-type/ovarian-cancer/risk-factors#heading-Four