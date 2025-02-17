Landmark study aims to detect Parkinson’s before symptoms

Posted: 17 February 2025 | Drug Target Review |

Grifols’ Chronos-PD initiative leverages its extensive plasma repository to identify early biomarkers of Parkinson’s disease, advancing early detection and contributing to the development of innovative therapies.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder affecting millions worldwide. While treatments can manage symptoms, a cure remains elusive, largely due to the challenges of early diagnosis. By the time symptoms appear, significant and often irreversible neurological damage has already occurred, which highlights the urgent need for earlier detection – a goal central to Grifols’ Chronos-PD initiative. In this interview, Jörg Schüttrumpf, Chief Scientific Innovation Officer at Grifols, discusses this pioneering project and its potential to transform Parkinson’s research.

Grifols’ plasma repository

Grifols, a global healthcare company and leading producer of plasma-derived medicines and solutions for transfusion medicine, is dedicated to advancing patient care through innovative therapies. Jörg plays a pivotal role in driving this innovation, focusing on accelerating the development of differentiated plasma and non-plasma medicines across key therapeutic areas, leveraging Grifols’ robust innovation pipeline. His responsibilities span the entire development lifecycle of new therapies, from initial discovery through to clinical trials, and include fostering strategic partnerships and championing the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), to achieve Grifols’ innovation goals. This commitment to cutting-edge research and development positions Grifols at the forefront of medical breakthroughs. A key component of this effort is Grifols’ unique asset in the fight against disease: a repository of over 100 million plasma samples collected over nearly 15 years. Linked to real-world health data, this collection offers unprecedented insight into various disease states. “Grifols’ vision is that the platform continues to grow in terms of knowledge, partnerships and its ability to help society advance in fighting some of the world’s most pressing public health challenges,” explains Schüttrumpf. This extensive resource forms the foundation for Chronos-PD, a high-tech research project focused on identifying early biomarkers for Parkinson’s disease.

A deep dive into the pre-diagnostic phase

Funded by an initial $21 million award from The Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) for Parkinson’s Research, Chronos-PD aims to identify biological signals in plasma that could indicate an increased risk of developing Parkinson’s years before symptoms appear. “Chronos-PD is set to be the most extensive effort to date in understanding the early molecular stages of Parkinson’s progression, years before symptoms appear,” explains Schüttrumpf.

The initiative leverages Grifols’ unique collection of longitudinal plasma samples on PD, some spanning up to 10 years, offering a molecular-level view of Parkinson’s evolution across all its phases. Grifols subsidiary Alkahest, specialising in AI and multiomics data analysis for drug discovery, leads the project.

The power of plasma

Plasma, the liquid component of blood, holds vital clues about an individual’s health. Its protein composition shifts over time with age and disease, creating biomarkers that offer insights into both current and future health. “By studying these longitudinal changes – known as biomarkers – Grifols aims to identify early indicators of disease before formal diagnosis,” says Schüttrumpf.

The Chronos-PD initiative focuses on analysing plasma samples to pinpoint these early indicators of Parkinson’s, potentially paving the way for innovative diagnostic tools and disease-modifying treatments.

Why early detection matters

Parkinson’s disease, characterised by the degeneration of dopamine-producing brain cells, affects millions worldwide. Currently, diagnosis relies on medical history, physical exams and brain imaging. “However, by the time Parkinson’s is identified, significant damage has often occurred, making it challenging to slow or reverse its progression,” Schüttrumpf points out. This late-stage diagnosis limits the effectiveness of current treatments. Early detection is crucial because it opens a window of opportunity for interventions that could potentially slow, halt, or even prevent the disease’s progression before irreversible damage occurs.

Longitudinal analysis of pre-diagnostic samples

While other research efforts are underway to identify Parkinson’s biomarkers, Chronos-PD distinguishes itself through its unique approach. Many studies rely on groups of clinical trial participants post diagnosis or population-based research with limited pre-diagnostic data. “Until Chronos-PD, research typically relied on cohorts participating in clinical trials post-disease diagnosis or population-based studies, often with limited biospecimen collection during the preclinical phase,” explains Schüttrumpf. Grifols’ vast repository of plasma samples, collected over a period of years prior to diagnosis, allows for an unprecedented longitudinal analysis of the pre-diagnostic phase. This offers a significant advantage in understanding the earliest molecular changes associated with the disease. “Chronos-PD will be greatly complementary to other initiatives, with distinct advantages,” says Schüttrumpf.

Future directions

The Chronos-PD project is anticipated to reach a significant milestone in the first half of 2025 with the completion of its pilot study. “We anticipate the completion of the pilot study in the first half of 2025,” Schüttrumpf states. Following this, Grifols and The Michael J. Fox Foundation will review the results and determine the next steps. This collaboration between a leading healthcare company and a prominent research foundation highlights the commitment to accelerating progress in the fight against Parkinson’s.

Beyond Parkinson’s

While Chronos-PD focuses on Parkinson’s disease, the potential impact of Grifols’ research extends far beyond this single condition. The company’s vast plasma repository and advanced analytical platforms can be applied to other diseases and disease states across numerous clinical fields. “The same analyses applied to the Parkinson’s samples can be replicated in other diseases and disease states across many therapeutic areas,” Schüttrumpf explains. This highlights the potential for Grifols’ research to contribute to advancements in diagnostics and therapeutics for a wide range of diseases, addressing some of the world’s most pressing public health challenges.

Grifols’ Chronos-PD initiative represents a significant step forward in the quest for early detection and effective treatment of Parkinson’s disease. By leveraging its unique plasma repository and cutting-edge technologies, Grifols is set to unlock the secrets of the pre-diagnostic phase of the disease, potentially revolutionising the way we understand and treat Parkinson’s.