Altasciences receives accreditation from College of American Pathologists

Posted: 3 November 2022 | Altasciences |

The College of American Pathologists has given accreditation to Altasciences’ clinical site in Los Angeles, California.

The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to Altasciences’ clinical site in Los Angeles (LA), California, based on results of a recent on-site inspection.

Altasciences was advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of services being provided. Altasciences LA is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

“This prestigious accreditation is a testament to the high-quality work and oversight by Altasciences’ dedicated and passionate team in LA. We are pleased to give our clients the peace of mind that comes with working with a CAP-accredited biorepository, and are proud to have a seal of approval that reflects the quality of our work,” stated Dr David Nguyen, General Manager and Medical Director at Altasciences’ LA site.

The CAP, being first in the industry to offer an accreditation programme for biorepositories, based the Biorepository Accreditation Programme on the principles of its Laboratory Accreditation Programme. The US federal government recognised the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Programme begun in the early 1960s, as being equal to, or more stringent than, the government’s own inspection programme.

Currently, there is no federal mandate for biorepository accreditation. The CAP Biorepository Accreditation Programme, a three-year accreditation cycle, includes: on-site inspection; desk review; optional education modules and gap assessment.

As part of the on-site inspection, the CAP uses accreditation checklists to provide a comprehensive, up-to-date blueprint of quality practices to assist biorepositories in improving their operations and ensure quality. Further, a desk review offers a remote review of a biorepository’s quality management plan, certain procedures, and select quality and process statistics. The programme is designed to ensure the highest standard of patient care.