New platform will accelerate single-cell analysis workflow

Posted: 3 October 2024 | Drug Target Review |

Sphere Fluidics have developed the Cyto-Mine® Chroma platform, which provides multiplexing and greater assay flexibility, reducing timelines and cost.

On October 1, 2024, Sphere Fluidics announced details of Cyto-Mine® Chroma, the second generation of its flagship Cyto-Mine platform. Providing improved capabilities, like multiplexing and greater assay flexibility, the novel platform will enhance the efficiency and precision of single-cell functional analysis workflows.

Sphere Fluidics develops and manufactures single cell analysis and monoclonality assurance systems so that scientists can quickly and easily locate, analyse and isolate the most valuable cells. Their proprietary picodroplet microfluidic platforms are designed for single-cell screening and isolation, enabling users to encapsulate and analyse single cells within a picodroplet whilst preserving viability.

The new Cyto-Mine® Chroma, which will launch in Q1 of 2025, retains the original Cyto-Mine platform’s best-in-class throughput enabling functional screening of millions of cells per hour. However, the new platform now has a four-colour laser and detector system which greatly expands the utility of the original, single-laser Cyto-Mine platform by increasing the number of targets that can be analysed for each encapsulated cell.

Furthermore, the platform is being introduced alongside the Company’s first multiplexed assay kit which will allow researchers to run multiplexing in a single droplet. Therefore, throughput and precision of clone selection will be improved and specificity will be targeted in one step. Ultimately, accelerating the early selection of superior candidate cells lessens the overall project timelines from months to weeks, with reduced effort and cost.

The Cyto-Mine Chroma will enable effective research across applications such as antibody discovery, cell line development and cell therapy. Richard Hammond, Chief Technology Officer at Sphere Fluidics, commented: “By combining multiplexing with our best-in-class cell throughput for functional screening of viable cells, the Cyto-Mine Chroma platform will be a powerful new tool for our customers and will help them shave months off their project timelines…We have built Chroma to enable the continuous expansion of its capabilities – providing our team with the ultimate platform to leverage as we respond to customers’ evolving needs.”

Dale Levitzke, Chief Executive Officer of Sphere Fluidics, said the new platform: “marks a significant milestone as part of our long-term vision for success and leadership in the single cell analysis field.”