New genetic discovery offers hope for arthritis drug development

3 March 2025

York University researchers have discovered a genetic mutation in the TRAF1 protein that dramatically reduces inflammation, offering a potential breakthrough in rheumatoid arthritis treatment.

In a significant scientific breakthrough, researchers at York University’s Faculty of Health have discovered a genetic mutation that could transform treatment approaches for rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases. The study, led by Associate Professor Ali Abdul-Sater, reveals how a specific mutation in a protein called TRAF1 can dramatically reduce inflammation by halting an overactive immune response.

TRAF1’s role in immune regulation

Rheumatoid arthritis is a debilitating autoimmune disease affecting approximately one percent of the global population. It occurs when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells, leading to joint stiffness, swelling, and pain. Over time, this immune misfire can result in irreversible damage to joints, cartilage, and bone, significantly impacting patients’ quality of life.

“Rheumatoid arthritis is a common health condition which can interfere with many aspects of daily life and based on the limited efficacy of current treatments, novel approaches are needed,” says Abdul-Sater. “In this study, we have made a discovery that may pave the way for more effective treatments for rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases.”

The study, published in the Journal of Autoimmunity, used advanced gene-editing technology to identify a critical mutation in the TRAF1 protein. This mutation, located at position valine 196 (V196), disrupts a key molecular interaction that typically drives the immune system into overdrive. By selectively blocking TRAF1’s interaction with another protein, the mutation effectively dampens a major inflammatory pathway responsible for sensing infection and tissue damage.

Potential for a new class of drugs

“TRAF1 plays a central role in immune signalling and is known for its dual roles: it helps amplify inflammatory signalling in some contexts while also acting as a brake to limit overactive responses,” explains Abdul-Sater. “These opposing roles have made TRAF1 a challenging target for therapeutic intervention – until now.”

The researchers observed that mice with the TRAF1 mutation exhibited significantly less inflammation and swelling compared to normal mice. Remarkably, these mice were also protected from sepsis, a severe condition caused by an overwhelming immune response to infection. This discovery points to the broader therapeutic potential of targeting TRAF1 in a range of inflammatory diseases.

Current treatments for rheumatoid arthritis include broad immunosuppressants, such as steroids, and biologics that inhibit specific cytokines. However, these treatments often lose effectiveness over time and can increase the risk of cancer, infections, and other adverse effects. The discovery of the TRAF1 mutation offers a more targeted approach, potentially reducing these risks while offering a long-lasting therapeutic effect.

“Such therapies could not only alleviate symptoms but also address the underlying mechanisms of inflammation, benefiting patients who do not respond to existing options,” Abdul-Sater adds.

Hope on the horizon

The findings could lead to the development of a new class of drugs that not only manage symptoms but also address the root cause of inflammation. This innovation could provide a much-needed alternative for patients who have not found relief with existing therapies.

As the research moves forward, the York University team is optimistic about translating these findings into clinical treatments. Their work highlights the potential of genetic research to transform therapeutic strategies and improve the lives of millions affected by autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

This study was published in the Journal of Autoimmunity.