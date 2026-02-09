Alcohol addiction linked to major brain gene changes

Posted: 9 February 2026

New research shows chronic alcohol use rewires gene activity in human brain regions that control reward and decision-making, which could inform the development of more effective addiction treatments.

Chronic alcohol consumption majorly alters gene expression in key brain regions involved in reward, impulse control and decision-making, according to a study led by researchers at the Miguel Hernández University of Elche and the Spanish National Research Council. The study offers new insight into the biological basis of alcohol addiction and identifies molecular changes that could guide future drug development.

Alcohol use disorder is among the leading causes of disease and death worldwide, yet there are few effective treatments. High relapse rates underline the need for therapies that target the underlying biology of addiction rather than its symptoms alone.

“Alcohol use disorder is one of the leading causes of disease and death worldwide, yet despite its enormous social and health impact, available treatment options remain limited,” explains UMH Professor Jorge Manzanares, senior author of the study. “Understanding what changes in the brain after decades of alcohol consumption is essential for developing more effective therapies.”

Human brain tissue reveals long-term molecular damage

To explore these long-term changes, the researchers analysed post-mortem brain tissue from individuals who had consumed alcohol chronically for an average of 35 years. The focus was the endocannabinoid system, a neurobiological network known to regulate reward, motivation and addictive behaviours.

This system controls fundamental brain functions including pleasure, mood, memory and stress response. It comprises receptors such as CB1 and CB2, naturally produced ligands and enzymes that regulate ligand breakdown, including FAAH and MGLL. This system plays a key role in reward and motivation and modulating brain activity.

While animal studies have shown that alcohol interacts with the endocannabinoid system, there has been little evidence collected from human brain tissue. This study provides one of the most detailed human analyses to date.

Key changes in reward and decision-making centres

The researchers examined two major components of the mesocorticolimbic system: the prefrontal cortex, which governs judgement, planning and impulse control, and the nucleus accumbens, a central processor for reward understanding and habit formation.

Compared with control samples, brain tissue from individuals with alcohol use disorder showed marked gene expression imbalances. Expression of the CB1 receptor gene increased by 125 percent in the prefrontal cortex and by 78 percent in the nucleus accumbens. “CB1 is closely linked to reinforcement of addictive behaviours and relapse risk,” explains UMH Professor María Salud García-Gutiérrez, first author of the study.

In contrast, expression of the CB2 receptor gene fell by around 50 percent in both regions. “Because CB2 has neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory functions, its reduction suggests a weakening of the brain’s defences against alcohol-induced damage,” said García-Gutiérrez

Implications for new addiction treatments

The study also revealed significant alterations in GPR55, a receptor previously considered ‘orphan’ due to uncertainty over its natural ligand. GPR55 expression rose by 19 percent in the prefrontal cortex but dropped by 51 percent in the nucleus accumbens, marking the first evidence of its involvement in alcohol use disorder in humans.

The findings support the development of more targeted and personalised therapies aimed at reducing relapse and restoring executive control.

Changes were also observed in FAAH, the enzyme that degrades the endocannabinoid anandamide. FAAH expression decreased in the prefrontal cortex but increased by 24 percent in the nucleus accumbens, potentially disrupting signalling linked to anxiety, craving and relapse.

According to the authors, identifying these region-specific molecular alterations has direct importance for drug discovery. By pinpointing which components of the endocannabinoid system are altered in the human brain, the findings support the development of more targeted and personalised therapies aimed at reducing relapse and restoring executive control.