Refeyn launches software platform to automate mass photometry workflows

Posted: 13 December 2024 | Drug Target Review |

Refeyn’s new software automates mass photometry workflows, delivering faster and more consistent results for bioanalytical applications.

Refeyn has launched its new software platform, StreamlineMP, designed to automate mass photometry data analysis and streamline workflows for key bioanalytical applications. The modular software suite promises to standardise and speed up data processing, helping users achieve more consistent results in a fraction of the time.

Automate mass photometry for bioanalytical efficiency

StreamlineMP complements Refeyn’s existing software, DiscoverMP, which is known for its broad flexibility and range of analytical options. While the original platform offers diverse capabilities, the new software is specifically designed for users who need a more streamlined, standardised workflow for processing large datasets. By offering specific application modules, this new software automates data analysis, significantly reducing processing time and ensuring that analytical parameters remain consistent – an important factor when dealing with large, complex datasets.

The first application-specific module in the StreamlineMP suite is the Antibody Stability Module. This tool is designed to automatically characterise aggregation in large batches of antibody samples, vastly improving the efficiency of the analysis. Traditional manual aggregation analysis can be time-consuming, but the new module can complete the same task in a fraction of the time, with the added benefit of greater consistency.

The Antibody Stability Module delivers statistical data on aggregation levels across replicate groups, making it easier for researchers to compare stress conditions or different antibody types. It is particularly valuable for monitoring aggregation as a critical quality attribute (CQA) in therapeutic antibody development. By reducing analysis time by 80 percent or more, the module enhances the speed and accuracy of antibody stability analysis, providing invaluable insights into the quality of antibody samples used in drug development.

Enhanced workflow and automation

The StreamlineMP platform simplifies the analysis process by guiding users through a streamlined workflow, which includes the ability to group replicate measurements for statistical analysis. The output is a detailed set of key parameters characterising the aggregation of antibodies in the sample. This process allows researchers to gain a clearer understanding of the stability and purity of therapeutic antibodies, essential for regulatory approval and clinical use.

Fiona Coats, Chief Marketing Officer at Refeyn, commented, “Recognising our customer needs and further enhancing the speed and ease of use of our expanding mass photometry range, we’re pleased to introduce StreamlineMP to offer tailored solutions for the automation of large dataset analysis.”

Success in antibody aggregation analysis

Refeyn has also released a technical note to demonstrate the effectiveness of the new platform. The note discusses the quantification of antibody aggregation at nano- and micromolar concentrations, using the Antibody Stability Module in conjunction with Refeyn’s TwoMP mass photometer and the MassFluidix® HC rapid dilution add-on. The combination of these technologies enables rapid and accurate analysis of antibody aggregation, highlighting the power of mass photometry and the new StreamlineMP platform to simplify and expedite the process.

The introduction of the platform marks a significant advancement in mass photometry, offering bioanalytical labs and drug development teams an automated, reliable, and faster approach to analysing complex datasets. As the demand for therapeutic antibodies continues to rise, this new tool is set to become an indispensable resource in the development of new biologic therapies.