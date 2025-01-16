Collaboration aims to advance automated insulin technology for diabetes

UVA Center for Diabetes Technology and Tandem Diabetes Care partner to advance automated insulin delivery systems for diabetes management.

The University of Virginia Center for Diabetes Technology and Tandem Diabetes Care have entered into a multi-year collaboration agreement to advance research and development in fully automated insulin delivery systems. This partnership will leverage the UVA Center’s groundbreaking work in improving diabetes care through technology-based interventions, along with Tandem’s expertise in insulin delivery devices, algorithm implementation, and data management.

The collaboration will expand on the UVA Center’s success in translating advanced automated insulin delivery (AID) algorithms into medical devices used worldwide. Spanning over a decade, the partnership aims to further enhance diabetes treatment through the continued development of fully automated insulin delivery systems that could transform patient care.

Dr Marc Breton, Associate Director for Research at the UVA Center for Diabetes Technology, expressed his enthusiasm about the next phase of the collaboration: “After more than 10 years working with the Tandem team, this is an exciting new beginning to our collaboration to serve patients with diabetes. Together, we will expand our research efforts into automated insulin delivery with the goal of once more substantially enhancing care and quality of life for patients around the world.”

Tandem Diabetes Care, a leader in insulin delivery technology, is focused on advancing its automated closed-loop insulin delivery systems, which regulate insulin delivery based on real-time glucose monitoring. This partnership will see the involvement of scientists, clinicians, and experts from both institutions working towards a common goal: improving the lives of people living with diabetes through innovative, effective treatments.

Research funding

John Sheridan, President and CEO of Tandem Diabetes Care, commented on the strong history of collaboration with the UVA team, noting, “Our past work with UVA, including research related to our automated insulin delivery systems as part of the International Diabetes Closed Loop trials, helped contribute to life-changing products for people living with diabetes. We believe this research collaboration will continue on our joint history of delivering new innovations that can further improve the lives of people living with diabetes.”

As part of the collaboration, Tandem Diabetes Care will provide research funding, technology, and supplies to the University of Virginia throughout the agreement period. The funding will support diabetes-centered research and potential clinical studies designed to further improve insulin delivery systems and their impact on patient outcomes.

This collaboration represents an important step forward in the pursuit of more efficient and accessible treatments for diabetes patients worldwide. With their combined knowledge and expertise in medical technology and diabetes care, both institutions are set to yield innovative solutions that could greatly improve the lives of people managing diabetes.