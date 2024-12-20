New collaboration targets key challenges in fibrosis treatment

Deep Science Ventures, a UK-based venture studio, and General Inception, a US-based venture studio, have announced a collaboration to develop innovative treatments for fibrosis. The collaboration aims to establish a new company focused on overcoming current barriers in fibrosis therapeutics, with the support of Igniter Europe. Together, the partners will develop a novel concept and advance it to a fully operational company.

Fibrosis affects multiple organs and contributes to 35 percent of global deaths, yet only two FDA-approved drugs are currently available for its treatment. The new company will focus on targeting the underlying processes of fibrosis and developing effective treatments for a range of fibrotic diseases, including pulmonary fibrosis and systemic sclerosis.

Deep Science Ventures is renowned for its innovative approach to scientific discovery, combining first-principles thinking with advanced AI tools. This methodology has enabled the creation of over 40 companies addressing global challenges. General Inception, meanwhile, has a proven track record of advancing early-stage scientific innovations, with a portfolio of 45 companies spanning therapeutics, synthetic biology, life sciences tools, and diagnostics.

Dr Laura Fletcher, Head of Business Development and Venture Portfolio for Pharma at Deep Science Ventures, said: “We are pleased to partner with General Inception to address the critical unmet need in fibrosis and the need for more impactful treatments. Our approach, driven by medical need rather than technology-led solutions, leverages the complementary strengths of our two venture studios. Together, we will develop an approach to tackle fibrosis, and we are excited to see the impact this will have on patients.”

Dr Venkat Reddy, Chief Scientific Officer at General Inception, echoed Dr Fletcher’s sentiments, saying: “This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to apply our expertise in early-stage innovation to an area with significant unmet need.”

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the fight against fibrosis, a disease that has faced significant challenges in therapeutic development. By combining their complementary expertise and resources, Deep Science Ventures and General Inception are set to bring about significant advancements in fibrosis therapeutics, ultimately improving the lives of patients worldwide.